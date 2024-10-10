US OPEN: Hawkish Bullard spooks the markets
Hawkish comments from FED James Bullard Adobe (ADBE.US) stock moves higher after earnings Smith & Wesson (SWBI.US) stock rose sharply on upbeat...
Market news
Today’s US inflation report was good, but not good enough to dispel fears that US inflation could reignite in the coming months. The headline rate moderated to 2.4% in September, down from 2.5%, but the core rate rose to 3.3% from 3.2% in August. The largest upside contributors to inflation included...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
US stocks rose to fresh record highs on Wednesday, which has boosted overall market sentiment on Thursday. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial index both closed at records on Wednesday. The driver of the gains include optimism ahead of earnings season. Average earnings growth for the S&P...
James Bullard, President of St. Louis Fed, hit a hawkish tone during a speech today and triggered noticeable moves on gold and USD markets. Bullard confirmed...
European markets trade slightly lower DE30 tests 200-hour moving average Brenntag jumps following upgrade to full-year forecasts Majority...
A strong downward move could be observed on the oil market yesterday. Taking a look at technical situation on OIL.WTI at H1 interval, we can see that price...
European markets seen opening lower Quadruple witching day in the United States UK retail sales miss expectations Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. Dow Jones dropped 0.62%, Russell 2000 declined 1.18% while S&P 500 finished 0.04% lower. Nasdaq...
Nasdaq hit new record high Mixed session in Europe Strong US dollar Commodity prices fell sharply Yesterday's Fed decision had a huge...
Nvidia (NVDA.US) shares rose more than 5% after Jefferies maintained a Buy rating and lifted its price target on the semiconductor stock to $854 from $740....
Initial jobless claims rose to 412K, the first increase in 7 weeks and compared to analysts’ estimates of 360K. Continuing claims, which run a week...
Today US100 is by far the strongest from the major US indices. The index rose strongly in the last three hours from around 13,900 points to new historic...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:110.57 Target:115.00 Stop:...
US indices little changed Weekly jobless claims rose unexpectedly CureVac (CVAC.US) shares fell sharply after vaccine failure US indices launched...
The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits was 0.412 million in the week ended June 12th, compared to the 0.376 million reported...
The German benchmark index is in recovery mode and could soon hit a key resistance area. M30 chart The DE30 trades slightly higher on Thursday...
The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the effective lower bound of 19.00 %, as widely expected. The...
The past 6 months have been tough for Polish video game developer CD Projekt (CDR.PL) and its shareholders. Share price of the company dropped over 60%...
Stock in Europe trade slightly lower DE30 tested 15,615 pts area after FOMC decision European car sales increased 74% YoY in May European...
Yesterday's policy announcement from the FOMC hinted at a faster than previously assumed beginning of monetary tightening in the United States. Famous...
