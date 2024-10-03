GBPUSD - IFR recommendation (25.09.2024)
IFR has issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. IFR recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry:...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
Today's macroeconomic calendar has no events scheduled that could impact global financial markets. The only noteworthy event is the U.S. new home sales...
Another day, another rate cut from China. This time the Chinese authorities cut the 1-year rate by 0.3% to 2%, its largest ever reduction to this rate....
Indices from the Asia-Pacific region are mostly trading lower. The market in China, after yesterday's gains, is seeing a correction today of...
The Tuesday session in Europe closed with gains: the German DAX gained 0.8%, the French CAC40 added 1.28%, the British FTSE 100 increased by 0.28%,...
Intel (INTC.US) has introduced its next-generation AI solutions, the Xeon 6 CPU and Gaudi 3 AI accelerator, aiming to challenge Nvidia’s (NVDA) dominance...
We're thrilled to have been nominated by Finder.com for the Innovation and Customer Satisfaction Award! We need your help to win! We're constantly...
Indices are experiencing a slight correction at the start of the session. The dollar index is down 0.26%. Yields on 2-year bonds are declining,...
03:00 PM BST, United States - CB Consumer Confidence for September: actual 98.7; forecast 103.9; previous 105.6; 03:00 PM...
Oil: A large cut in US interest rates and stimulus from the People's Bank of China are leading to a revival in the oil market. If the freed-up...
October and November are typically the most volatile months for natural gas prices. 2024 is no different. It is when investors shift their focus from the...
Join Kathleen Brooks on our Youtube Channel at 12pm BST today to find out what is moving markets now. Why China is more important to European stocks than...
Austen Goolsbee, chair of the US Chicago Federal Reserve, was very dovish yesterday, confirming Powell's stance from the last meeting. Here are Goolsbee...
German DAX breaks new ATH Fashion leads growth in Europe DHL on the wave of the management statement General market situation: Monday's...
The latest economic data from Japan presents a mixed picture, with manufacturing PMI contracting further while services PMI expands. This economic divergence,...
Today 'stimulus' measures announced by PBoC on conference in Beijing are improving sentiments around cyclical-driven assets such as container shipping...
Based on China's Hang Seng China Enterprises Index (HSCEI Index), the CHN.cash contract is gaining nearly 4.4% today supported by comments from a press...
The German IFO Institute released its latest set of sentiment indices today at 9:00 AM BST. Data for August was expected to show a drop in the headline...
The Chinese authorities managed to surprise the market on Thursday, with a large stimulus plan that exceeded expectations. The PBOC has thrown the kitchen...