Chart of the day - EURUSD (17.06.2021)
FOMC decided to slightly increase IOER yesterday while the dot chart pointed to a 2 rate hike in 2023. This, of course, does not mean that there will be...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Today’s US inflation report was good, but not good enough to dispel fears that US inflation could reignite in the coming months. The headline rate moderated to 2.4% in September, down from 2.5%, but the core rate rose to 3.3% from 3.2% in August. The largest upside contributors to inflation included...
More
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
More
US stocks rose to fresh record highs on Wednesday, which has boosted overall market sentiment on Thursday. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial index both closed at records on Wednesday. The driver of the gains include optimism ahead of earnings season. Average earnings growth for the S&P...
More
FOMC decided to slightly increase IOER yesterday while the dot chart pointed to a 2 rate hike in 2023. This, of course, does not mean that there will be...
European stock markets seen opening lower FOMC dot-plot pointed to 2 rate hikes in 2023 Rate decisions from 3 central banks Stock...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.54%, Dow Jones declined 0.77%, Nasdaq closed 0.24% lower and Russell 2000...
Dollar hits six-week high US stocks fell after FOMC decision Gold fell to 1-month low Today's session in Europe was quite muted as investors...
Below we present some key takeaways from the Fed Chairman’s press conference: Opening statement: The Fed believes that inflation will return...
Potential higher interest rates and a reduction in liquidity through a higher IOER (although the increase is only symbolic) is slightly negative news for...
The Fed did the smallest change in monetary policy that it possibly could. The key message is – rates will eventually go up, just not too soon. The...
The Federal Reserve keept the fed funds rate at 0-0.25% and bond-buying at a $120 billion monthly pace during the June 2021 meeting as widely expected. Fed...
Citigroup (C.US) stock plunged nearly 4.0% after Bloomberg reported that one of the top investment banking companies warned of rising costs and declining...
While an increase in Fed fund rates is not expected today, the central bank may decide to raise the IOER, the excess reserve rate. The Fed introduced the...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 7.36 million barrels in the week ended June 11th, following an 5.241 million decrease in the previous...
US stocks mostly flat US housing data below expectations Oracle (ORCL.US) stock fell sharply on weak guidance US indices launched today’s...
Stocks pulled back modestly Tuesday, as investors awaited the outcome of a Federal Reserve policy meeting. A two-day Fed meeting will conclude with a policy...
US100 Let’s start today’s analysis with the US tech index - Nasdaq (US100). Looking at the H4 interval, one can see that the index reached...
European markets trade mixed DE30 pulls back below 15,700 pts SAP drops after warning of negative FX impact European stock...
When? The FOMC meeting concludes with the decision released today in the evening at 7pm BST (8pm CET) and the post-meeting conference will begin 30...
FOMC rate decision at 7:00 pm BST is a key event of the day. As usual, the announcement will be followed by a press conference of Chairman Powell half...
European markets expected to open flat FOMC to announce policy decision at 7:00 pm BST, Powell to hold press conference at 7:30 pm BST Joe...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.20%, Dow Jones declined 0.27% and Nasdaq plunged 0.71%. Russell 2000 closed...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 11 October 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 10 October 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 10 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 10 October 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 7 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 17 October 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 10 October 2026
|_ga
|cc 10 October 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 8 April 2025
|__hssrc
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 4 November 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 22 September 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 10 October 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 11 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 4 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 8 January 2025
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 10 October 2026
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 4 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 8 April 2025
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 8 April 2025
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 10 October 2026
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 10 October 2025
|lidc
|cc 11 October 2024
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 8 April 2025
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator