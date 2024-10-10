Daily summary: Global stocks mixed as investors wait for Fed
CAD is the weakest among the major currencies, Oil prices continue to rise Mixed sentiment in the stock market During today's session in...
Market news
Today’s US inflation report was good, but not good enough to dispel fears that US inflation could reignite in the coming months. The headline rate moderated to 2.4% in September, down from 2.5%, but the core rate rose to 3.3% from 3.2% in August. The largest upside contributors to inflation included...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
US stocks rose to fresh record highs on Wednesday, which has boosted overall market sentiment on Thursday. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial index both closed at records on Wednesday. The driver of the gains include optimism ahead of earnings season. Average earnings growth for the S&P...
MicroStrategy (MSTR.US) stock jumped nearly 3% after the business intelligence company completed its $500 million offering of secured notes, according...
The British pound is not doing very well during today's session therefore it is worth paying attention to the technical situation on the GBPUSD. The...
With a lack of additional stimulus checks in May, analysts expected retail sales to fall 0.8% MoM, however today's data was much worse and showed a...
We can observe mixed sentiment in the gold market during Tuesday's session. Looking at the H4 interval, we are dealing with an interesting technical...
US retail sales below forecasts US 10-year bond yield rose to 1.50% Vroom (VRM.US) fell sharply after announcing convertible note offering US...
Total industrial production in the US increased 0.8% from a month earlier in May, from downwardly revised 0.1% growth in April and above market...
US retail sales data for May was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report turned out to be weaker than expected but it did not trigger any major moves...
US retail sales are the most important macroeconomic reading scheduled for today. One can see that American consumers may have gotten a bit out of breath...
Oil Oil stockpiles continue to shrink and decline is expected to be continued US oil stockpiles dropped to the average for 2015-2019 period On...
Roku, Inc. (ROKU.US) is a publicly traded US company based in San Jose, California, that manufactures a variety of digital media players for video streaming....
Stocks in Europe trade mixed DE30 approaches yesterday's highs EU and US reach deal on aircraft subsidies Stocks in Europe...
Platinum has been trading sideways in the $1,125-1,250 range since the beginning of March. Precious metal traded in a steady downward move since early-May...
European markets seen opening higher Retail sales and industrial production data from the United States API report expected to show...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 gained 0.18%, Dow Jones dropped 0.25%, Nasdaq added 0.74% and Russell 2000 finished...
Lagarde: too early to debate end of ECB help Dow at 2-week low, S&P 500 retreats from records Crude oil soars to two-year highs European...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock rose more than 1% as the electric car maker benefited from higher Bitcoin prices as the company still has a hefty holding of...
Bitcoin breaks above the important $ 40,000 resistance today and gains almost 4%. This is a continuation of the weekend rebound when Tesla CEO Elon Musk...
Last week was marked by the numbers of CPI report that did not directly impact the market on the day itself, but the consequences emerged the very next...
