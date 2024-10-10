EUR/USD starts to show signs of recovery
Last week was marked by the numbers of CPI report that did not directly impact the market on the day itself, but the consequences emerged the very next...
Market news
Today’s US inflation report was good, but not good enough to dispel fears that US inflation could reignite in the coming months. The headline rate moderated to 2.4% in September, down from 2.5%, but the core rate rose to 3.3% from 3.2% in August. The largest upside contributors to inflation included...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
US stocks rose to fresh record highs on Wednesday, which has boosted overall market sentiment on Thursday. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial index both closed at records on Wednesday. The driver of the gains include optimism ahead of earnings season. Average earnings growth for the S&P...
S&P 500 hovers near record high US 10-year Treasury yield near 3 month low Novavax (NVAX.US) soars its COVID-19 vaccine is 90% effective US...
Musk suggests Tesla could accept the cryptocurrency again El Salvador become the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender Ethereum approached...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 tested 15,800 pts area Data on over 3 million Volkswagen customers stolen European...
Gold drops around 1% at the beginning of a new week and tests local lows from the beginning of June. US dollar strengthening can be named as a reason behind...
Oil is trading higher at the beginning of a potentially big week. Iranian presidential elections are scheduled for Friday, June 18. This is important with...
European markets seen opening slightly higher Speech from BoE Governor Bailey FOMC meeting on Wednesday According to the...
Stocks in Asia are trading higher. Nikkei gains 0.6% while Kospi addes 0.1%. Traders from China and Australia were off for holidays DAX futures...
In this webinar we will discuss: High potential US stocks “Strange” reaction to surging US inflation Sentiment on indices Preview...
European stock indices add gains US dollar stronger against its peers Better-than-expected University of Michigan report for June European...
Peloton Interactive (PTON.US) soars over 5% despite the announcement that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Peloton investors. The lawsuit...
EURUSD has been trading lower since the beginning of the day. The US dollar continues to recover against major currencies. In theory, the greenback might...
US inflation data for May showed another acceleration and now investors are eager to hear whether Fed's narrative has changed. US central bank will...
The University of Michigan data, key economic report in today’s agenda, has just been released. The preliminary data for June came in above expectations...
Stocks extend rally on Friday US500 at new record highs US bond yields under pressure Tesla unveils Model S Plaid US...
Upbeat moods seen on Wall Street yesterday and in Europe today hint that investors do not seem to be concerned about acceleration in US price growth. Nasdaq-100...
US inflation is officially at 5% and the core inflation that strips out most volatile items is at 3.8% - the highest since early 90’s. You’d...
European markets trade higher DE30 tests resistance at 15,600 pts ECB urged Deutsche Bank to name new chairman European stock...
