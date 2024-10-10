Economic calendar: Slow start to a busy week
European markets seen opening slightly lower German factory orders missed estimates in April BoC and ECB rate decision, US CPI later...
Today’s US inflation report was good, but not good enough to dispel fears that US inflation could reignite in the coming months. The headline rate moderated to 2.4% in September, down from 2.5%, but the core rate rose to 3.3% from 3.2% in August. The largest upside contributors to inflation included...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
US stocks rose to fresh record highs on Wednesday, which has boosted overall market sentiment on Thursday. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial index both closed at records on Wednesday. The driver of the gains include optimism ahead of earnings season. Average earnings growth for the S&P...
Stock markets in Asia traded mixed. Indices from Japan and South Korea gained while equities from Australia and China dropped DAX futures...
NFP report for May below expectations Stock indices move up, DE30 at record highs The US dollar lower against its peers Commodities...
NFP data was released today and now investors will focus on another key reading from the US - CPI inflation for May. Price growth is expected to accelerate...
DE30 continues to move higher as major equity benchmarks from the Old Continent are finishing the last trading day of the week higher. The German index...
DocuSign (DOCU.US), a company providing electronic signature and agreement cloud, is surging more than 15% after strong earnings beat and bullish forecast....
US stock markets open higher on Friday Major US indices near record highs again Non-farm payrolls below expectations US stock...
Key report of the day and the week - NFP report for May - has been released. While market consensus was pointing to an addition of 660k in May, yesterday's...
Key US data release of the week - NFP report for May - will be released at 1:30 pm BST. Market expects the report to show an addition of 660k jobs. However,...
European indices trade slightly lower DE30 pulled back after failed test of 15,680 pts area Stock markets in Europe trade slightly...
WTI (OIL.WTI) is recovering from a recent short-term correction and climbs back above the $69 per barrel. Oil, as well as other commodities, pulled back...
European markets seen opening flat Jobs data from the United States and Canada Powell and Lagarde to speak during BIS climate conference Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.36%, Dow Jones dropped 0.07% while Nasdaq moved 1.03% lower. Russell 2000...
The stock market was dominated by sellers on Thursday (at least so far). The worse moods that we saw during the European session are also spreading...
ADP employment report was one of the top tier economic releases scheduled for today. Data was expected to show an increase of 650k jobs following a 742k...
Today's European session began in a mixed mood, with volatility remaining low in the early hours of trading. However, after 12:00 pm BST sellers...
European indices slightly lower Investors await the ADP report During today's session we observe low volatility in the stock market....
Looking at AUDUSD on the H4 interval, one can see that the pair has been trading in a consolidation range recently. However, according to the classic of...
Final Services PMI from Germany and UK ADP Report for May DOE report on oil inventories It’s a busy day ahead in terms of the economic...