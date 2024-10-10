Morning wrap (03.06.2021)
US indices finished yesterday's session slightly higher. S&P 500 gained 0.14%, Dow Jones added 0.07% and Nasdaq finished 0.14% higher. Stocks...
Market news
Today’s US inflation report was good, but not good enough to dispel fears that US inflation could reignite in the coming months. The headline rate moderated to 2.4% in September, down from 2.5%, but the core rate rose to 3.3% from 3.2% in August. The largest upside contributors to inflation included...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
US stocks rose to fresh record highs on Wednesday, which has boosted overall market sentiment on Thursday. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial index both closed at records on Wednesday. The driver of the gains include optimism ahead of earnings season. Average earnings growth for the S&P...
European stock markets mostly higher US indices trading flat amid subdued volatility A wild rally in AMC Entertainment shares Oil...
AMC Entertainment (AMC.US) mania is far from being over - the share price of the movie theater operator was soaring more than 90% during today’s...
BlackBerry (BB.US) shares are soaring more than 15% today as the stock is said to be the new favourite among Reddit traders. According to Benzinga, BlackBerry...
TD Bank issued a recommendation for the GBPAUD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
US stock markets tick higher on Wednesday Subdued volatility as investors await key jobs report AMC, GameStop, Blackberry gain...
Major data from the US labour market will be released next Friday. Despite rising inflation, the Fed is using the weaker NFP report as an excuse to postpone...
European stocks inched towards record levels Germany retail sales below expectations HeidelbergCement (HEI.DE) to build the world’s first...
Brent prices (OIL) broke above major resistance at $70 a barrel during yesterday's session, reaching the highest levels since early-March as OPEC+...
Speeches from central bankers API weekly crude oil stock It’s a quieter day ahead on the economic calendar. The major reading of the European...
US indices finished yesterday's session mixed. S&P 500 fell 0.05%, Dow Jones added 0.13% and Nasdaq finished 0.09% lower. Russell 2000 advanced...
Stock markets mostly higher Oil prices advance amid OPEC+ meeting Gold dips below $1900 an ounce Global stock markets...
Cinemark (CNK.US) jumped over 4% as the movie theater chain is seeing positive sentiment after “A Quiet Place, Part II” set a pandemic era...
ISM Manufacturing from the United States for the month of May has just been released. The data came in above expectations as the headline index rose from...
Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX.US), operating as Boston Scientific, is a manufacturer of interventional medical devices used in medical specialties,...
Stocks open higher after a long weekend Major US stock indices near all-time highs Citi upgraded Nio to “buy” after...
Oil: Oil price broke above recent local highs, reaching highest levels since 2018 The OPEC + meeting itself is unlikely to bring any changes, the...
DE30 hit new ATH Solid macroeconomic data from Germany Daimler (DAI.DE) and Nokia (NOKIA.FI) reached a patent licensing deal European...
