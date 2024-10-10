Chart of the day: DE30 (01.06.2021)
The first session of the month brings good moods on the stock market. One hour after starting trading in Europe, the German DAX stock index rose by 1%....
Today’s US inflation report was good, but not good enough to dispel fears that US inflation could reignite in the coming months. The headline rate moderated to 2.4% in September, down from 2.5%, but the core rate rose to 3.3% from 3.2% in August. The largest upside contributors to inflation included...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
US stocks rose to fresh record highs on Wednesday, which has boosted overall market sentiment on Thursday. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial index both closed at records on Wednesday. The driver of the gains include optimism ahead of earnings season. Average earnings growth for the S&P...
On Tuesday morning, crude oil prices rose by more than 1.5% and OIL.WTI reached the highest levels this year. OIL lags slightly behind, but is also close...
European markets expected to open mixed Final PMIs from Europe and the United States Canadian GDP figures and US ISM Manufacturing PMI US and...
Stocks in Asia traded mixed today. Nikkei fell 0.11%, S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.04% and Kospi rose 0.53%. Indices from China struggled to find common direction DAX...
European stock markets finish the day lower US and UK markets closed for a holiday USD dips against major currencies European...
GBPUSD jumped towards key resistance area as the US dollar suddenly sank against major currencies in the afternoon European time. As some pointed...
Today's session is relatively quiet due to public holidays (Memorial Day). EUR/USD pair has been trading in a consolidation zone for more than 14...
Oil traders look forward to tomorrow’s OPEC+ meeting which might lead to some key decisions on oil output. Let us remind that the OPEC+ has recently...
As traders from the United States are currently enjoying a long weekend due to Memorial Day, US stock exchanges remain closed. As a result, one cannot...
Bitcoin miners pull out of China under Beijing crackdown Open interest remains low Short term holders continue to sell crypto The past week...
Ripple (XRP) is one of the strongest cryptocurrencies of today, gaining over 11%, which is twice as much compared to other major cryptocurrencies such...
European indices trade mixed UK and US markets are closed for a holiday Deutsche Bank (DBK.DE) fell 2% after FED remarks European indices launched...
At the end of last week, one could observe a local correction in the crude oil market. Nevertheless, looking at the H1 interval, the sell-off slowed down...
European markets expected to open lower US and UK markets closed for holiday European stock markets are expected to launch today's session...
US indices finished Friday's session mostly higher. S&P 500 rose 0.08%, Dow Jones added 0.19% while Nasdaq gained 0.09%. Russell 2000 fell 0.21% Stocks...
Global stocks push higher Core PCE for April above expectations EURUSD returns above 1.2200 Most European indices were in...
Tech stocks from the United States are top gainers during today’s session. US100 is currently outperforming other major indices as US 10-Year Treasury...
The beginning of the upcoming week is looking to be a calm one as traders from the United States and UK are observing national holidays on Monday. However,...
AMC Entertainment (AMC.US) opened with yet another enormous bullish gap today as meme stocks mania continues. Shares of the movie theater chain are currently...