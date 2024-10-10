BREAKING: US consumer sentiment slightly below forecasts
The University of Michigan's final consumer sentiment for the US increased to 82.9 in May from a preliminary of 82.8 and compared with market...
Market news
Today’s US inflation report was good, but not good enough to dispel fears that US inflation could reignite in the coming months. The headline rate moderated to 2.4% in September, down from 2.5%, but the core rate rose to 3.3% from 3.2% in August. The largest upside contributors to inflation included...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
US stocks rose to fresh record highs on Wednesday, which has boosted overall market sentiment on Thursday. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial index both closed at records on Wednesday. The driver of the gains include optimism ahead of earnings season. Average earnings growth for the S&P...
Wall Street opens higher ahead of a long weekend Core PCE above expectations (3.1% YoY vs exp. 2.9% YoY) Chicago PMI surged...
The core PCE price index, which excludes volatile items such as food and energy and is the Federal Reserve's favorite inflation indicator, rose to...
Cryptocurrency market came under pressure today after the latest bitcoin monthly options expiry. Several crypto exchanges settled almost 60,000 trading...
European stock trade higher DE30 approaches ATH Deutsche Bank (DBK.DE) stock at key resistance European indices launched today's...
Cryptocurrencies are trading under pressure during the Friday session. Technically looking at the Ethereum chart, the price was unable to break above the...
NZDUSD pair came under heavy pressure today, erasing recent gains as rising US bond yields helped USD recover some ground. US Treasuries sold off yesterday...
US Core PCE Price Index Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index It’s a relatively busy day ahead on the economic calendar, with the US...
US indices finished yesterday's session mostly higher. S&P 500 rose 0.12%, Dow Jones added 0.41% while Nasdaq fell 0.01%. Russell 2000 jumped...
European stock markets mixed Wall Street moves higher amid new reverse-repo record GBP gains on rate hike comments Gold prices...
Tellurian (TELL.US), a liquefied natural gas (LNG) developer from the United States, announced that it signed a 10-year agreement with energy trading firm...
Stocks open slightly higher on Thursday Pending home sales fell 4.4% MoM in April (vs exp. +0.8%) General Motors set to restart production...
The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits was 0.406 million in the week ended May 22nd, compared to 0.444 million reported in the previous...
NVIDIA (NVDA.US), one of the largest manufacturers of graphics cards in the world, released its fiscal first-quarter results after Wednesday’s market...
The recent strong sell-off in the cryptocurrency market is slowly becoming a thing of the past. Bitcoin, which last week dropped below $30,000. USD, today...
The bulls started a counter-movement after the initial decline and managed to recover some intraday losses. M15 chart On Thursday, the DE30 continues...
European indices trade mixed DE30 broke below major support Bayer (BAYN.DE) stock fell 5% after an unfavourable court ruling DAX fell even...
Gold price bounced off the upper limit of the ascending channel yesterday, however recent comments from FED officials helped buyers halt declines. Fed’s...
