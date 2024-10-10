Economic calendar: US GDP data and jobless claims
GDP figures from the US US core durable goods, and US weekly jobless claims European stock markets are seen opening slightly below...
Today’s US inflation report was good, but not good enough to dispel fears that US inflation could reignite in the coming months. The headline rate moderated to 2.4% in September, down from 2.5%, but the core rate rose to 3.3% from 3.2% in August. The largest upside contributors to inflation included...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
US stocks rose to fresh record highs on Wednesday, which has boosted overall market sentiment on Thursday. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial index both closed at records on Wednesday. The driver of the gains include optimism ahead of earnings season. Average earnings growth for the S&P...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 rose 0.19%, Dow Jones added 0.03% and Nasdaq gained 0.59%. Russell 2000 surged 1.89% Stocks...
European stocks flat or slightly lower US markets advance, small caps outperform US dollar recovers against most major currencies NZD...
Zscaler Inc (ZS.US), a cloud-based security provider, soared 12% after strong earnings beat and upbeat outlook. The company’s third-quarter earnings...
The main currency pair has been recently moving sideways. Despite breaking above resistance area at 1.2240, which coincides with February’s highs,...
GameStop (GME.US) and AMC Entertainment (AMC.US) seem to be retail traders’ favourites again as meme stock mania was surprisingly renewed. Both stocks...
A weekly report from the US Department of Energy on oil inventories was released at 3:30 pm BST. Following a build-up presented by last week’s data,...
US markets open higher on Wednesday US 10Y Treasury yield at 1.56%, tech stocks move higher Amazon will buy MGM Studios for $8.45...
DE30 Let’s start today’s analysis with the German DAX (DE30). Looking at the D1 interval, we can see that the buyers managed to reach fresh...
On monday, data by Statistics New Zealand revealed that the country’s retail sales did relatively well in the first quarter, therefore, NZD was the...
Gold has been trading in a strong upward trend recently and during today's session price broke above $1900 an ounce, a level not seen since early January...
European indices trade slightly higher ECB's Panetta sees no need for reducing bond-buying from next month M&S's (MKS.UK) annual profit...
Central Bankers speeches EIA Crude Oil stockpiles report Economic calendar for Wednesday is almost empty. MBA Mortgage Applications data...
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand left rates unchanged at today’s meeting but released projections indicating that cash rate may rise in the second...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower. S&P 500 fell 0.24%, Dow Jones lost 0.21% and Nasdaq closed flat. Russell 2000 dropped 0.61% Stocks...
European indices mostly flat Treasury yields lower, tech stocks continue recovery Gold near $1900 an ounce EURUSD highest...
Agora Inc (API.US), a platform for real-time engagement APIs, announced its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. Total revenues for the...
Virgin Galactic (SPCE.US) is a company within Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Group, which plans to provide manned suborbital spaceflight, suborbital...
A set of economic data from the United States has just been released. The Conference Board Consumer Confidence fell to 117.2 in May from 117.5 in April...