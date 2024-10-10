US OPEN: Stocks open higher as US Treasury yields fall
US markets open higher on Tuesday Tech stocks making a comeback as inflation fears ease Amazon could announce MGM acquisition US...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Today’s US inflation report was good, but not good enough to dispel fears that US inflation could reignite in the coming months. The headline rate moderated to 2.4% in September, down from 2.5%, but the core rate rose to 3.3% from 3.2% in August. The largest upside contributors to inflation included...
More
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
More
US stocks rose to fresh record highs on Wednesday, which has boosted overall market sentiment on Thursday. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial index both closed at records on Wednesday. The driver of the gains include optimism ahead of earnings season. Average earnings growth for the S&P...
More
US markets open higher on Tuesday Tech stocks making a comeback as inflation fears ease Amazon could announce MGM acquisition US...
Oil: Despite the fact that the nuclear agreement has not yet been signed, Iran is increasing its oil production Production is already 0.6 million...
DE30 hits new all-time high Upbeat IFO figures Vonovia (VNA.DE) stock fell sharply on M&A news European indices launched today's session...
During today's session one can observe a broad dollar weakness. One of the reasons was the alleged intervention of the PBOC, which recently said it...
The Ifo Business Climate Index in Germany stood increased to 99.2 in May from the previous month's figure of 96.8 and above market expectations...
Looking at the EURUSD chart on the D1 interval, one can see that the pair has been in an uptrend since the beginning of April. Nevertheless, in recent...
European markets seen opening slightly higher Ifo Business Climate US CB Consumer Confidence Stocks in US and Asia moved higher and most...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 rose 0.54%, Dow Jones added 0.99% and Nasdaq finished 1.41% higher. Russell 2000 advanced...
Calm day on European stock markets US equities rally, tech stocks outperform Oil prices jump more than 3% The new week started...
Ford Motor (F.US) shares are trading near multi-year highs amid F-150 Lightning Pro unveiling - a commercially-focused electric pickup truck. The all-electric...
Today’s session is relatively quiet because few markets in Europe (Germany, France, Switzerland) are closed for holiday and also a public holiday...
Goldman Sachs issued a recommendation for the EURCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
US markets open higher on Monday US100 above key short-term resistance Virgin Galactic soars after successful test flight US...
Bitcoin gives back most of its gains in 2021 China clampdown on mining and trading of cryptocurrencies US Treasury calls for stricter cryptocurrency...
Some of the European markets are closed for holiday DE30 approaches it's ATH Germany declares UK a virus variant region Trading in Europe...
Due to Whit Monday, the stock exchange session in Germany and on several other markets is not taking place. This does not mean, however, that there is...
The price of aluminum has fallen from its recent high by almost 12%, while during today's session the price opens with a 2% bearish price gap. The...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 11 October 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 10 October 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 10 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 10 October 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 7 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 17 October 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 10 October 2026
|_ga
|cc 10 October 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 8 April 2025
|__hssrc
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 4 November 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 22 September 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 10 October 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 11 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 4 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 8 January 2025
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 10 October 2026
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 4 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 8 April 2025
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 8 April 2025
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 10 October 2026
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 10 October 2025
|lidc
|cc 11 October 2024
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 8 April 2025
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator