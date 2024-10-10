US OPEN: Wall Street opens higher as weekly jobless claims drop
Weekly jobless claims dropped to a new pandemic low Virgin Galactic (SPCE.US) confirmed upcoming test flight of VSS Unity on Saturday Kohl’s...
Market news
Today’s US inflation report was good, but not good enough to dispel fears that US inflation could reignite in the coming months. The headline rate moderated to 2.4% in September, down from 2.5%, but the core rate rose to 3.3% from 3.2% in August. The largest upside contributors to inflation included...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
US stocks rose to fresh record highs on Wednesday, which has boosted overall market sentiment on Thursday. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial index both closed at records on Wednesday. The driver of the gains include optimism ahead of earnings season. Average earnings growth for the S&P...
Oil: Significant progress regarding a potential US-Iran nuclear deal is putting downward pressure on the crude oil market The potential increase...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.444 million in the week ended May 15th, compared to 0.473 million rise reported in...
Talks between Iran and the United States in Vienna continue. Parties are said to be closing in on an agreement that will see sanctions on Iran lifted,...
The German benchmark index broke through the lower limit of the rising wedge for the third time in May, but the support at 15,090 points prevented a sharper...
SEB issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.2173 Target:1.2000 Stop:...
European indices trade mixed DE30 pulls back from 15,210 pts area Suedzucker drops after 2022 fiscal forecasts European stock...
Gold has been enjoying an uptrend recently. Precious metal jumped from $1,680 at the end of March to $1,890 yesterday, thanks to US dollar weakness. Taking...
European markets expected to open higher US jobless claims due at 1:30 pm BST ECB President and BoC Chairman scheduled to speak Global...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower but off daily lows. S&P 500 dropped 0.29%, Dow Jones declined 0.48% and Nasdaq closed 0.03%...
Rising inflation in Europe Wall Street retreats for 3rd session The Fed may start talking about a tightening of QE in the upcoming meetings Cryptocurrency...
Highly anticipated FOMC minutes release turned out to be a non-event as it did not provided any direct mentions of tapering except this statement: "A...
Today's slaughter in the cryptocurrency market has obviously translated into stocks of technology companies with a wide exposure to digital assets....
Crude inventories in the US rose by 1.32 million barrels in the week ended May 14th, following an 0.427 million decrease in the previous week...
The price of gold has risen dynamically within the last 2 hours, strengthening by more than 2% from the daily low. Demand is clearly strong in the precious...
Cryptocurrency sell-off put pressure on Tech-stocks FOMC minutes in the spotlight Target (TGT.US) earnings crushed estimates US indices...
Yesterday morning, the UK employment report was released. The GBP remains strong since then and should return to its 3-year highs against the dollar at...
The annual inflation rate in Canada rose to 3.40 % in April from 2.2% in March and above market expectations of 3.2%. Still, it is the steepest...
The main event of the day is a release of FOMC minutes at 7:00 pm BST. Fed Chair Powell said during the post-meeting press conference that QE...