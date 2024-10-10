📉 Bears take control of the markets
Equity market indices as well as commodities extend downward move today. Major indices from Europe trade over 1% lower on the day with DE30 dropping almost...
Market news
Today’s US inflation report was good, but not good enough to dispel fears that US inflation could reignite in the coming months. The headline rate moderated to 2.4% in September, down from 2.5%, but the core rate rose to 3.3% from 3.2% in August. The largest upside contributors to inflation included...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
US stocks rose to fresh record highs on Wednesday, which has boosted overall market sentiment on Thursday. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial index both closed at records on Wednesday. The driver of the gains include optimism ahead of earnings season. Average earnings growth for the S&P...
European stock markets trade lower DE30 drops below 50% retracement but recovers later on New car registrations in Europe jumped...
Silver has been enjoying an uptrend since the beginning of April. However, buyers failed to push the price above resistance at $28.70 yesterday and a downward...
European markets seen opening lower FOMC minutes due at 7:00 pm BST Cisco Systems, Lowe's and Target to report earnings Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.85%, Dow Jones declined 0.78%, Nasdaq moved 0.56% lower and Russell 2000...
Weak data from the US housing market Better than expected earnings from major US retailers Oil price swings widely on news regarding Iran nuclear...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock fell more than 1.0% in premarket after Michael Burry, the hedge fund investor made famous by Christian Bale's portrayal in "The...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the NZDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Weak data from US housing market Walmart (WMT.US) stock rose 3% on results beat and guidance upgrade US indices launched today's session...
AT&T (T.US) announced on Monday that it will merge its WarnerMedia unit with Discovery (DISCA.US). Merger will create a massive media company that...
Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC.US) is the world leader by size and number of clients for comprehensive virtual health care services. Its mission is to empower...
European markets move off daily highs DE30 pulls back from fresh all-time high ElringKlinger jumped following news on new, large...
Commodities are experiencing a strong rally this year with some industrial and precious metals trading at all-time highs. Strong gains could also be spotted...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower but investors in Europe do not seem to be concerned. Indices from the Old Continent continue upward move...
European markets seen opening higher Speeches from ECB, BoE and RIksbank chiefs Walmart and Home Depot among earnings reports European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.25%, Dow Jones declined 0.16% and Nasdaq moved 0.38% lower. Russell 2000...
US stocks fall as tech shares weigh Elon Musk continues to move the crypto markets Gold hits 3-month high European indices finished today's...
