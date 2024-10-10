Daily summary: Inflation spooks US equities
US inflation for April well above expectations European stocks mostly higher, US equities tumble Oil prices push higher, Brent and...
Market news
Today’s US inflation report was good, but not good enough to dispel fears that US inflation could reignite in the coming months. The headline rate moderated to 2.4% in September, down from 2.5%, but the core rate rose to 3.3% from 3.2% in August. The largest upside contributors to inflation included...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
US stocks rose to fresh record highs on Wednesday, which has boosted overall market sentiment on Thursday. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial index both closed at records on Wednesday. The driver of the gains include optimism ahead of earnings season. Average earnings growth for the S&P...
Wendy’s (WEN.US) stock rose sharply after today’s market open, climbing to highest levels since October 2020. Nevertheless, the share price...
US inflation data for April surprised markets Fed’s Clarida surprised by strong CPI report Tech stocks under pressure, US Treasury yields...
The EIA has just released its weekly report on crude inventories. Following a sharp drop showed by the last report (-7.99 mb), US crude inventories fell...
US stocks open lower after crucial CPI data US inflation surged 4.2% YoY in April Electronic Arts fell after earnigns report release US...
The japanese index (JAP225) fell nearly 1.40%, following Wall Street's decline. Investors are also concerned about the Bank of Japan's absence...
The widely watched US CPI inflation for April has just been released. The data came in above expectations as the headline inflation rose 4.2% YoY in April...
GOLD Let’s start today’s analysis with the gold market. Looking at the daily interval, one can see that the precious metal has launched...
European markets trade mixed DE30 tests neckline of double bottom pattern Merck, Bayern, Allianz and Deutsche Telekom reported Q1...
Inflation surprised to the upside in March when it came out at 2.6% y/y but the markets ignored the data amid soothing comments from the FOMC. This time...
Silver gained around 1% yesterday. However, precious metal began to pull back during the Asian session and a classic reversal pattern may be building up...
European markets seen opening more or less flat US CPI reading in the spotlight European and US index futures moved lower during...
US indices deepened declines yesterday. S&P 500 dropped 0.87%, Dow Jones moved 1.36% lower, Russell 2000 declined 0.26% and Nasdaq finished 0.09%...
European equities deeply in the red US tech stocks managed to erase early losses S&P 500 hit one month low amid inflation concerns European...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock fell more than 7.0% in premarket after disturbing news from China emerged. According to China's Passenger Car Association, Tesla...
Square Inc (SQ: US) is an American fintech that offers financial management and development solutions for companies of any sector and size. One of the...
Investors in the US are affected by today's worse mood, which we could see in Europe. The main US stock indices launched today’s session with...
Tech stocks under pressure. Nasdaq fell more than 2% Palantir Technologies (PLTR.US) stock fell sharply following Q1 results Virgin Galactic (SPCE.US)...
We are currently seeing a significant divergence between EURUSD and TNOTE. Interestingly, a similar divergence took place at the end of April and closed...
