Commodity Wrap - Copper, Silver, Sugar, Corn (11.05.2021)
Copper Copper price reached fresh record highs US dollar is one of the key factors for copper. Higher yields lead to USD strengthening...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Today’s US inflation report was good, but not good enough to dispel fears that US inflation could reignite in the coming months. The headline rate moderated to 2.4% in September, down from 2.5%, but the core rate rose to 3.3% from 3.2% in August. The largest upside contributors to inflation included...
More
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
More
US stocks rose to fresh record highs on Wednesday, which has boosted overall market sentiment on Thursday. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial index both closed at records on Wednesday. The driver of the gains include optimism ahead of earnings season. Average earnings growth for the S&P...
More
Copper Copper price reached fresh record highs US dollar is one of the key factors for copper. Higher yields lead to USD strengthening...
European markets sink DE30 drops below 15,100 pts Thyssenkrupp not sure when dividends will return European stocks are plunging...
Markets started this week in upbeat moods after the Fed openly cheered weaker NFP report last Friday. The bullish momentum has faded since then as investors...
Japanese stock market index - Nikkei 225 (JAP225) - was the worst performing major index during today's Asian session. Nikkei finished today's...
European markets expected to open lower after US tech sell-off German ZEW index seen little change in May Palantir to report earnings...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower as tech sector slumped. S&P 500 dropped 1.04%, Dow Jones declined 0.10%, Nasdaq slumped 2.55%...
UK eases COVID-19 related restrictions Dow Jones hits new ATH, but S&P and Nasdaq under pressure Pound rallies over $1.40 European indices...
The US tech index Nasdaq (US100) has a clear problem with the continuation of the uptrend. Looking at the H4 interval, the zone at 14,050 points,...
Intel (INTC.US) stock fell more than 2% after Atlantic Equities cut rating on the microprocessor giant to Underweight from neutral. Analysts from...
Housing expenses are the largest component of the CPI, with a total weight of 42% in the index. This component has two sub-components: shelter and other...
After the disappointing results of the NFP report released on Friday, the US dollar has been losing strength once again. Since then, all fx majors have...
On Monday, the price of copper again reached new historic highs. Today one had to pay more than $ 10,700 for a ton of this metal! It is worth noting that...
Dow Jones extend records BioNTech (BNTX.US) stock rose sharply on upbeat earnings Marriott (MAR.US) shares fell 1% after mixed quarterly figures US...
Ethereum break above $4000 Bitcoin Taproot upgrade faces difficulties Bitcoin registered another flat week, while many altcoins keep climbing...
Wall Street earnings season for the Q1 2021 is slowly coming to an end. Majority of large US companies have already released their financial results for...
European markets trade mixed DE30 pares early gains Deutsche Bank sued by Malaysian authorities European stock markets launched...
Oil launched a new week higher following a cyberattack in the United States on Friday. As a result of the attack, Colonial Pipeline was forced to shut...
European markets expected to open higher Oil trades higher after fuel pipeline shutdown Pro-independence parties win Scotish elections European...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 11 October 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 10 October 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 10 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 10 October 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 7 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 17 October 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 10 October 2026
|_ga
|cc 10 October 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 8 April 2025
|__hssrc
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 4 November 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 22 September 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 10 October 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 11 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 4 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 8 January 2025
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 10 October 2026
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 4 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 8 April 2025
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 8 April 2025
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 10 October 2026
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 10 October 2025
|lidc
|cc 11 October 2024
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 8 April 2025
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator