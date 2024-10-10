Morning wrap (10.05.2021)
Stocks in Asia traded higher today. Nikkei gained 0.6%, S&P/ASX 200 added 1.2% and Kospi rallied over 1.7%. Indices from China decline DAX...
Today’s US inflation report was good, but not good enough to dispel fears that US inflation could reignite in the coming months. The headline rate moderated to 2.4% in September, down from 2.5%, but the core rate rose to 3.3% from 3.2% in August. The largest upside contributors to inflation included...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
US stocks rose to fresh record highs on Wednesday, which has boosted overall market sentiment on Thursday. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial index both closed at records on Wednesday. The driver of the gains include optimism ahead of earnings season. Average earnings growth for the S&P...
In this webinar we will discuss: Why the Fed is happy with weaker data? Why markets ignored Yellen remarks about higher rates? Can indices, Gold...
The NFP report turned to be a huge disappointment Stock markets continue their upward rally Weaker dollar, EURUSD above 1.2150 The Friday session...
Nikola (NKLA.US) stock rose more than 11% after the electric truck maker posted better than expected quarterly results. Company reported a loss of 14 cents...
Remarks from Janet Yellen on interest rates sent stock markets lower at the beginning of the week. While most major US indices managed to recover...
EURUSD pair managed to break above the major resistance at 1.2150, which is the highest level since late February. Pair extended yesterday gains...
US job growth unexpectedly slowed in April. Today's NFP report showed that the US economy added only 266K jobs last month, well below analysts’...
Disappointing data from the labour market US Treasury yields fall sharply Beyond Meat (BYND.US) stock under pressure following Q1 figures US...
The US NFP report for April turned out to be a massive disappointment. Markets expected addition of around 1 million jobs while the actual reading showed...
The US economy unexpectedly added only 266k jobs in April, compared to a 916k increase in March and well below market expectations of 978k. The...
US index futures trade higher ahead of the NFP release scheduled for 1:30 pm BST. Interestingly, Fed warned in its semiannual report about elevated high...
Market attention this week was drawn by Janet Yellen when she hinted at possible interest rate hikes, only to be denied by the chorus of the FOMC speakers....
Stocks in Europe trade higher ahead of NFP release DE30 tests 15,350 pts resistance Adidas surges after earnings European...
After three weeks of struggle, gold has managed to deliver a strong upward move yesterday and jump above the $1,800 mark. Upward move is being continued...
European markets seen opening higher Jobs data from the United States and Canada ECB President Lagarde to speak at 11:00 am BST European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.82%, Dow Jones added 0.93%, Nasdaq moved 0.37% higher while Russell 2000...
BoE will slow the pace of its bond-buying US weekly jobless claims drop below 500k Gold price above $1800/oz European indices finished todays’...
Kellogg (K.US) stock surges more than 8% after the leading worldwide manufacturer and marketer of ready-to-eat cereals posted upbeat quarterly figures....
The USCAD pair fell sharply during today's session below 1.22 which is the lowest level since September 2017 ahead of tomorrow’s labor market...