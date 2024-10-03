Chart of the day - USDJPY (14.06.2024)
Bank of Japan meeting was a big event of today's Asia-Pacific session. Japanese central bank kept interest rates unchanged in the 0.00-0.10% range,...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
The Bank of Japan left much to the imagination at its meeting on Friday. No change in interest rates was expected, however, the market expected the BOJ...
European indices set for higher opening University of Michigan data for June Speeches from ECB and Fed members Final CPI reports for May from...
Swedish CPI inflation report for May was released today at 7:00 am BST and turned out to be a hawkish surprise. Headline CPI inflation slowed much less...
Wall Street indices traded mixed yesterday - S&P 500 gained 0.23%, Nasdaq jumped 0.33%, Dow Jones dropped 0.17% and small-cap Russell 2000 dropped...
American indices are slightly in retreat today, struggling to surpass yesterday's closing levels. The S&P 500 is up about 0.1%, the Dow Jones...
Bitfarms gains over 13.00% despite negative sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market and declines in most cryptocurrency-related companies. The increase...
Boeing dips another 1.00% today following further reports of safety and aircraft quality issues. The company is investigating a new quality issue with...
03:30 PM BST, United States - EIA Data: Natural Gas Storage: actual 74B; forecast 75B; previous 98B; As of June 7, 2024, there...
Indices open slightly higher Dollar slightly recovers losses US bond yields continue to decline Low PPI data supports speculation about the first...
Russia's main exchange, MOEX, has announced the suspension of dollar and euro trading starting from June 13, 2024. This decision is a result of the...
US CPI report and FOMC policy announcement stole the show yesterday. Lower-than-expected CPI data triggered strong dovish reaction in the markets, and...
Cocoa prices extend recent rebound and add another 3% today. COCOA returns above $10,000 per metric ton for the first time since June 3, 2024. Price even...
US jobless claims came in higher than expected: 242 k vs 225 k expected and 229 k previously Continued jobless claims came in 1820 k vs 1795 k exp....
Yesterday's gains almost fully erased China-EU tariffs on electric cars are on the rise Lufthansa shares fall to lowest level since October...
Apple held developers' conference on Monday Market reaction was mixed at first but stock rallied later on Stock made biggest single-day jump...
Shares of one of the largest U.S. chipmakers Broadcom (AVGO.US) rose nearly 15% yesterday, after the session closed, and today are maintaining the upward...
Nasdaq100 (US100) futures are trading up nearly 0.15% today, and yesterday, after the U.S. session gained quite a bit, accelerating to new historic highs....
US and European index contracts are trading higher today Light macro calendar during the session on the Old Continent Attention focused on US PPI...
The Fed meeting has been and gone for another month. It mostly went as expected, interest rates remained unchanged and the FOMC statement suggested that...