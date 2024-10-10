BREAKING: US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected: ADP
ADP report on change in US employment in April was released at 1:15 pm BST. Data was expected to show an increase of 800k jobs following a 517k increase...
Market news
Today’s US inflation report was good, but not good enough to dispel fears that US inflation could reignite in the coming months. The headline rate moderated to 2.4% in September, down from 2.5%, but the core rate rose to 3.3% from 3.2% in August. The largest upside contributors to inflation included...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
US stocks rose to fresh record highs on Wednesday, which has boosted overall market sentiment on Thursday. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial index both closed at records on Wednesday. The driver of the gains include optimism ahead of earnings season. Average earnings growth for the S&P...
We are happy to introduce the new HOT section to the MarketWatch menu in the XTB trading platforms. This section presents the markets that attract the...
During asian session, New Zealand's dollar rose against all its group-of-10 peers on a solid job report. However, the data is from January to March....
European markets try to recover from yesterday's declines DE30 climbs back above 15,000 pts Daimler and Delivery Hero drop after...
EURUSD dropped below 1.20 amid an increase in US yields. However, it should also be noted that volatility on the US bond market has been relatively limited...
US indices took a hit yesterday after Treasury Secretary Yellen said that interest rates may have to increase in order not to overheat the economy. US100...
European stock markets seen opening higher ADP report for April expected to show 810k increase in employment PayPal, Uber and General...
US indices dropped yesterday following hawkish comments from US Treasury Secretary Yellen. S&P 500 dropped 0.67%, Nasdaq slumped 1.88% and Russell...
Stocks plunged rapidly on Tuesday Yellen suggests a rate hike Gold prices fell sharply as bond yields increase Tuesday's session saw...
U.S. Steel Corp (X.US) despite broad market sell-off, shares of steel producer surged more than 6% after Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to outperform...
Over the last two hours, the US bond yields rebounded from around 1.56% to nearly 1.60% (thus the prices of these bonds fell). The increase in bond yields...
US factory orders rose in March, however failed to beat expectations Yellen said interest rates may need to rise to stop economy from overheating New...
During today's session, we can observe a sharp decline in the stock market, led by US tech companies, despite the fact that no information has appeared...
New orders for US manufactured goods rose by 1.1% from a month earlier in March, compared with market expectations of a 1.3% increase. New orders...
Tech stocks under pressure US trade gap reached record high Pfizer (PFE.US) posted upbeat quarterly figures US indices launched today’s...
Labor Day is celebrated on different days around the world, but in many cases it falls on the beginning of May. Consequently, markets may behave restlessly...
Oil OPEC+ did not change its recommendation for oil production during the next 3 months Goldman Sachs expects Brent price to reach $80...
The Chinese electric vehicle company NIO (NIO: US) recently published its results for the first fiscal quarter of 2021 and it continues to show impressive...
