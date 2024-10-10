DE30 drops after failed attack on 200-hour moving average
European stock markets trade mixed DE30 among Europe's top laggards Infineon, Vonovia and HelloFresh reported results European...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Today’s US inflation report was good, but not good enough to dispel fears that US inflation could reignite in the coming months. The headline rate moderated to 2.4% in September, down from 2.5%, but the core rate rose to 3.3% from 3.2% in August. The largest upside contributors to inflation included...
More
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
More
US stocks rose to fresh record highs on Wednesday, which has boosted overall market sentiment on Thursday. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial index both closed at records on Wednesday. The driver of the gains include optimism ahead of earnings season. Average earnings growth for the S&P...
More
European stock markets trade mixed DE30 among Europe's top laggards Infineon, Vonovia and HelloFresh reported results European...
AUDNZD is continuing an upward move launched after a test of the 1.0725 area last week. A mix of support can be found in that area - 200-session moving...
European markets seen opening flat US factory orders data due at 3:00 pm BST Pfizer to report earnings before session open European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. Dow Jones gained 0.70%, S&P 500 added 0.27%, Russell 2000 moved 0.49% higher while Nasdaq...
The ISM report was the most anticipated data release today and it brought the mix that is not exactly ideal. The headline number slowed from 64.7 in...
Once again a small correction attempt was quickly used for dip-buying on Wall Street as a lack of immediate risks proves to be enough to prop indices higher. Solid...
Today's session marks the new trading week but also the new month. During the month of April the U.S dollar (USD) recorded the worst performance throughout...
Corn, +2.5% today, has just opened another week with a bullish gap extending the rally to more than 120% from August 2020 lows. How far may it go? We can...
German blue chip index was one of the weakest in April and excluding dividends it was actually slightly negative – in sharp contrast to 5%+ gains...
The first week of May starts with holidays in China and Japan that will extend to Wednesday and Thursday respectively. However, we’ll have important...
Friday brought a small correction on Wall Street with S&P500 (US500) down 0.72%, Nasdaq100 (US100) down 0.78% and Russell2000 (US2000) down 1.26%....
The US currency strengthened on Friday A pullback in the stock market Gold and silver fell slightly During today's Forex session we could...
AUDUSD pair was trading in a relatively tight range around 0.7770 during the European session, however bears became active during the American trading...
Chevron (CVX.US) stock fell nearly 3% after one of the major oil companies posted mixed quarterly figures. Chevron earned 90 cents per share which came...
Personal income jumped 21.1 % MoM in March, rebounding from a revised 7% drop in the previous month and above analysts’ expectations of a 20.3 %...
Earnings release from US mega cap companies turned out to be positive surprises as solid momentum continued into 2021. While earnings season is still on...
Palladium price continues to move upward, partially due to mounting supply disruptions, after Russian mining giant and the world's largest palladium...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment for the US was revised higher to 88.3 in April from a preliminary of 86.5 and compared with...
US PCE Price Index rises for 4th month Twitter (TWTR.US) stock fell sharply due to slow user growth and poor guidance Amazon (AMZN.US) posted record...
The core PCE price index, which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, rose 0.4% over a month earlier in March 2021, after a 0.1%...