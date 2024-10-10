Chief Economist’s note: How good is US tech?
All the 5 US mega-caps released reports this week and the reports were great. Accidentally all these companies are seen as growth/tech ones (making up...
Market news
Today’s US inflation report was good, but not good enough to dispel fears that US inflation could reignite in the coming months. The headline rate moderated to 2.4% in September, down from 2.5%, but the core rate rose to 3.3% from 3.2% in August. The largest upside contributors to inflation included...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
US stocks rose to fresh record highs on Wednesday, which has boosted overall market sentiment on Thursday. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial index both closed at records on Wednesday. The driver of the gains include optimism ahead of earnings season. Average earnings growth for the S&P...
Stocks in Europe trade mixed DE30 tested 15,250 pts price zone MTU Aero and Wacker Chemie reported Q1 earnings Majority...
While resurgence of virus cases in India is raising some concerns over the outlook for global recovery, most of the developed world is making significant...
European stock markets expected to open flat or slightly higher GDP reports from Spain, Germany and Canada US PCE data for March...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mostly higher. Dow Jones gained 0.71%, S&P 500 added 0.68% and Nasdaq moved 0.22% higher. Russell...
German inflation accelerates more than expected Strong GDP figures from the US Twitter (TWTR.US) and Amazon (AMZN.US) are expected to report earnings...
Earnings season is in full swing and today after the market closes another set of major US companies will publish their quarterly figures with Amazon and...
US Q1 GDP below forecasts Weekly jobless claims drop to a new post-pandemic low The US economy grew by an annualized 6.4% in the first quarter,...
Don’t forget! XTB’s Investing Day 2021 is live today at 5:00 pm (BST). Join market experts Chris Capre, Kym Watson and Chris Lori for 3 hours...
The real estate market is theoretically doing very well in the United States. Wood prices are reaching record and abstract levels. Powell also referred...
After the release of the US GDP data, we see a continuation of gold sell-off, even when little is happening on EURUSD. Nevertheless, the data on inflation...
S&P and Nasdaq hit new highs GDP data slightly below forecasts Ford Motor (F.US) stock under pressure despite upbeat quarterly figures Facebook...
Long-awaited US GDP report for Q1 2021 was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Data showed that the US economy grew at an annualized 6.4% QoQ from...
German CPI inflation reading for April was released at 1:00 pm BST. Market expected headline year-over-year price growth to accelerate from 1.7% in March...
The DE30 is weakening and continues to search for a clear direction. D1 chart The DE30 loses 0.47% on Thursday, showing another sign of weakness...
Nickel is one of the best performing industrial metals as of late. Fed's reluctance to signal any actions yesterday in spite of mounting inflationary...
MicroVision (MVIS.US) is one of the hottest US stocks recently. Share price rallied from $10.30 on April 20 to high of almost $28.00 at the beginning of...
European markets trade mostly higher on Thursday DE30 pulls back from 15,360 pts area BASF drops after Q1 earnings release Majority...
