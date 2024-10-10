Chart of the day - GOLD (29.04.2021)
We have pointed to a key support for GOLD in our "Top three charts of the week" analysis yesterday. Buyers managed to defend the zone at $1,763...
Market news
Today’s US inflation report was good, but not good enough to dispel fears that US inflation could reignite in the coming months. The headline rate moderated to 2.4% in September, down from 2.5%, but the core rate rose to 3.3% from 3.2% in August. The largest upside contributors to inflation included...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
US stocks rose to fresh record highs on Wednesday, which has boosted overall market sentiment on Thursday. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial index both closed at records on Wednesday. The driver of the gains include optimism ahead of earnings season. Average earnings growth for the S&P...
European markets seen opening slightly higher US Q1 GDP data due at 1:30 pm BST Amazon and Twitter to report earnings after close Stocks...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 closed 0.08% lower, Dow Jones dropped 0.48% and Nasdaq declined 0.28%. Russell 2000...
FED left monetary policy unchanged Oil price highest since mid-March President Biden's first address to Congress European bourses finished...
No surprise, of course, but it's worth admitting that Powell has something to say about inflation and interest rate hikes. Powell emphasizes that high...
The Federal Reserve left fed funds rate at 0-0.25% and bond-buying at a $120 billion monthly pace. Fed noticed that amid progress on vaccinations...
Yesterday grain market reach new highs. The price of corn rose to 680 cents a bushel, soybeans 1570 cents, wheat recorded the largest increases, which...
The publication of quarterly results of another two major technology companies will take place today after the market closes. Facebook (FB.US) shares rose...
Crude inventories in the US rose by 0.09 million barrels in the week ended April 23th, following an 0.594 million increase in the previous week...
Federal Reserve decision in the spotlight President Biden first address to Congress Spotify (SPOT.US) stock plunged 8% after soft Q1 results US...
US100 Let’s start today’s analysis with the US tech index - Nasdaq (US100).Looking at the H4 time frame, one can see that the upward move...
On Tuesday 20th april, Topix dropped by 1,2% and NIKKEI (JAP225) tumbled by 2%, but the BoJ did not intervene - this was the first time since 2016 that...
When? The FOMC meeting concludes with the decision released today in the evening at 7pm BST (8pm CET). This is intra-quarter meeting which means that...
European stock markets trade mixed DE30 trades near 15,310 pts resistance Deutsche Bank reports highest Q1 profit in 7 years European...
USD strengthened against major peers on Wednesday morning, triggering a downward move on EURUSD. The main currency pair has once again tested the key support...
Precious metals are trading lower today with silver being top laggard. Price of silver drops over 1% today as USD strengthens all across the board. Precious...
European stock markets are seen opening slightly higher FOMC decision in the evening Biden to address Congress European stock...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 dropped 0.02%, Dow Jones added 0.01%, Russell finished 0.14% higher and Nasdaq dropped...
European equities mostly down on Tuesday US consumer confidence jumps to 14-month Alphabet (GOOGL.US) and Microsoft (MSFT.US) due to report after...