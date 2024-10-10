Eli Lilly results disappointed investors
Eli Lilly (LLY.US) stock fell nearly 4% after the drugmaker posted disappointing quarterly figures. Company earned $1.87 per share which came well below...
Market news
Today’s US inflation report was good, but not good enough to dispel fears that US inflation could reignite in the coming months. The headline rate moderated to 2.4% in September, down from 2.5%, but the core rate rose to 3.3% from 3.2% in August. The largest upside contributors to inflation included...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
US stocks rose to fresh record highs on Wednesday, which has boosted overall market sentiment on Thursday. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial index both closed at records on Wednesday. The driver of the gains include optimism ahead of earnings season. Average earnings growth for the S&P...
Consumer confidence rose sharply in April, hitting the highest level since the pandemic began as the rapid pace of vaccinations and another round of financial...
The AUDUSD currency pair has been in an uptrend for over a year. While there are still no signs of a change in the trend in the daily interval, the dynamics...
One of the most underrated stocks on the market today is Spotify (SPOT.US), the music streaming and recently podcast company. Since its founding, Spotify...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index increased to 121.7 in April, from the previous month's 109.7 and compared to market expectations...
Alphabet (GOOGL.US), the parent company of Google, will publish its financial results for the past quarter after the end of today’s Wall Street session....
US stock futures trade at record highs Tesla (TSLA.US) stock fell 2% despite upbeat quarterly earnings Alphabet (GOOGL.US) and Microsoft (MSFT.US)...
Oil OPEC+ technical committee boosted demand forecast for 2021 Demand recovery this year is expected to reach 6 million barrels per day,...
European markets trade slightly lower DE30 fails to break above 15,310 pts once again Volkswagen to halt part of production in Mexico Stock...
Rally on the copper market continues. Industrial metal jumped over 110% off March 2020 lows and has broken above the $9,800 mark today. Copper is trading...
European markets seen opening slightly higher CB consumer confidence index for April Avalanche of earnings reports from major US...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mostly higher. Dow Jones dropped 0.18%, S&P 500 gained 0.22% and Nasdaq jumped 0.87%. Russell 2000...
New Covid-19 infections in India hit a record peak EU to allow vaccinated US tourists to visit this year Tesla (TSLA.US) reports earnings after...
Tesla (TSLA.US) will provide its first-quarter figures today after the closing bell, with the results coming just weeks after the electric car maker published...
The price of copper is rising thanks to the better outlook for economic rebound, as well as the recently weaker dollar. It is also expected that as the...
US durable goods orders below expectations Albertsons (ACI.US) stock fell 2% despite good quarterly earnings Tesla (TSLA.US) reports earnings after...
The pair EUR / USD attempts to break above the resistance level at 1.21 but is still struggling. Last week was marked by strong gains in the euro against...
BTC sentiment slumps to 'fear' territory ETH hit new ATH last week despite broad market sell-off Three Ethereum ETFs gain approval in Canada The...
