Top stocks reports of the week (26.04.2021)
Earnings calendar for this week is stacked with reports from the biggest US companies. 6 US mega-cap companies will show their Q1 results as well as 10...
Market news
Today’s US inflation report was good, but not good enough to dispel fears that US inflation could reignite in the coming months. The headline rate moderated to 2.4% in September, down from 2.5%, but the core rate rose to 3.3% from 3.2% in August. The largest upside contributors to inflation included...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
US stocks rose to fresh record highs on Wednesday, which has boosted overall market sentiment on Thursday. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial index both closed at records on Wednesday. The driver of the gains include optimism ahead of earnings season. Average earnings growth for the S&P...
Palladium broke back above $2,900 per ounce today and the price is looking towards the $3,000 mark. Tougher emission rules, that require large amounts...
European markets trade near Friday's closing prices DE30 attempts to break above 15,310 pts price zone Volkswagen expects hit...
Agricultural goods are continuing an upward move at the beginning of a new week after solid US exports data released on Thursday boosted all grains. WHEAT...
European markets seen opening slightly higher Tesla to report Q1 earnings US durable goods orders, German IFO US500 hit an...
Stocks in Asia traded mostly higher at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei gained 0.4%, Kospi moved 0.7% higher and indices from China advanced....
In this webinar we will discuss: Reflation Trade – who is the winner? Biden tax proposal and impact on indices Bank of Canada stunning...
Upbeat PMI figures from Europe US stocks rose despite potential tax hikes Stron macro data from the US economy European indices finished today's...
Intel (INTC.US) stock fell more than 5% despite the fact that the biggest chipmaker posted strong quarterly figures. Company earned $1.39 per share, while...
Bank of Canada decided to taper bond purchases this week sending a signal that the economy is emerging from a pandemic crisis. Investors will focus on...
US manufacturing and services activity rises at record pace Supply constraints worsening Data firm IHS Markit said today its flash U.S. manufacturing...
USDJPY is making a comeback after failing to break below the upward trend line above the 108.00 level. This level, along with the 38.2 Fibonacci retracement...
Upbeat PMI figures Biden will seek to raise taxes on richest Americans Kimberly-Clark (KMB.US) stock sinks after weak Q1 figures Positive moods...
US Manufacturing PMI (flash) increased to 60.6 in April from 59.1 in March, above analysts’ expectations of 60.5. The reading pointed to...
Most European indices are in retreat. On the other hand, contracts on Wall Street are slightly gaining compared to yesterday, when at the end of the session...
One can see the potential head to shoulders formation forming in the weekly AUDUSD chart. The current doji candle shows a lot of uncertainty about the...
European markets trade lower DE30 fails to break above 15,310 pts resistance zone Daimler sees higher adjusted ROS in Mercedes-Benz...
GBPJPY has been trading under pressure this week. The pair dipped below the lower limit of the Overbalance structure at 150.00 yesterday. However, British...
Flash PMI releases for April from Europe and the United States are key points in today's economic calendar. Releases from France and Germany released...
