Economic calendar: Flash PMIs for April in the spotlight
European markets seen opening lower US capital gains tax increase reports weight on sentiment Flash PMIs for April from Europe and...
Today’s US inflation report was good, but not good enough to dispel fears that US inflation could reignite in the coming months. The headline rate moderated to 2.4% in September, down from 2.5%, but the core rate rose to 3.3% from 3.2% in August. The largest upside contributors to inflation included...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
US stocks rose to fresh record highs on Wednesday, which has boosted overall market sentiment on Thursday. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial index both closed at records on Wednesday. The driver of the gains include optimism ahead of earnings season. Average earnings growth for the S&P...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.92%, Dow Jones and Nasdaq moved 0.94% lower each while Russell 2000 dropped...
ECB left monetary policy unchanged Biden's wants to double capital gains tax Mixed data from the US The European Central Bank did not surprise...
Joe Biden intends to propose a nearly 2-fold increase in taxes on capital gains on profits above $ 1 million. In this case, the tax would be increased...
Biogen (BIIB.US) stock dropped more than 2% despite stronger-than-expected quarterly figures. During the first quarter, the biotech company earned...
The US labour market recovery accelerated its pace last week as the number of claims fell yet again and are edging closer to pre-pandemic levels. The...
Copper is starting to rise again after reaching multi-year highs in late February. In fact, it is only 1.3% away from the local high and just over...
Today, data on weekly exports of grains in the United States have been published. Cumulative corn exports in the 20/21 season amounted to 39.392 million...
The data on home sales in the US secondary market showed a decline to 6.01m against the previous reading at 6.24m and below analysts' expectations...
The DE30 fluctuates between gains and losses on Thursday. D1 chart The DE30 is trading unchanged on Thursday from yesterday's close. On Wednesday,...
US weekly jobless claims fall unexpectedly US 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.54% Teradata (TDC.US) stock rose 27% as company expects better q1...
Lagarde answered an interesting question about whether the ECB looks at other central banks (Canada or the US). Lagarde points out that she would like...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.547 million in the week ended April 17th, compared to 0.586 million rise reported in the...
The ECB left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the effective lower bound of 0.25 %, as widely expected. Also no changes were made to the €1.85...
Share price of Netflix (NFLX.US) plunged more than 7% during the Wall Street session on Wednesday. Steep downward move can be ascribed to the company's...
Today's ECB decision is strongly awaited by the markets. Not only because there will be questions about whether the ECB actually accelerated the pace...
European markets trade higher DE30 tests 200-hour moving average Deutsche Boerse reported better-than-expected results European...
British pound is one of the worst performing major currencies today. Taking a look at EURGBP chart at H4 interval, we can see a strong upward move that...
European markets seen opening higher ECB decision in the spotlight Intel to report earnings after Wall Street session close US...