Morning wrap (22.04.2021)
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 and Dow Jones gained 0.93% each, Nasdaq added 1.19% while Russell 2000 moved 2.35%...
Market news
Today’s US inflation report was good, but not good enough to dispel fears that US inflation could reignite in the coming months. The headline rate moderated to 2.4% in September, down from 2.5%, but the core rate rose to 3.3% from 3.2% in August. The largest upside contributors to inflation included...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
US stocks rose to fresh record highs on Wednesday, which has boosted overall market sentiment on Thursday. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial index both closed at records on Wednesday. The driver of the gains include optimism ahead of earnings season. Average earnings growth for the S&P...
European stocks close higher on earnings reports Wall Street recovers early losses Palladium hits fresh record high European indices finished...
Today's BoC decision to cut its asset purchase program led to a strengthening of the Canadian currency. We observe sell-off not only on the USDCAD...
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH.US) stock surges 7% after Goldman Sachs (GS.US) upgraded its stance to ‘buy’ from ‘neutral’. The...
BoC lowers bond purchases Rates left unchanged at 0.25% The Bank of Canada left its key overnight rate unchanged at 0.25% , in line with expectations...
Crude inventories in the US rose by 0.594 million barrels in the week ended April 16th, following an 5.899 million decrease in the previous week...
The Bank of Canada left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the effective lower bound of 0.25 %, as widely expected. Central bankers decided to scale...
WTI crude oil is losing more than 2% today and is testing the area around $ 61 a barrel. Yesterday the price was trading around $ 64 a barrel, the highest...
Rising number of COVID-19 cases in India, Canada and Japan Netflix's (NFLX.US) stock fell more than 8% due to weak subscriber growth Verizon...
The annual inflation rate in Canada rose to 2.2% in March from 1,1% in February and slightly below market expectations of 2.3%. Still, it is the steepest...
GOLD Let’s start today’s analysis with the gold market. Looking at the D1 interval, one can see that an upward correction was launched after...
Gold once again retreats from the area of very important resistance, which is $ 1,790 per ounce. This is the zone associated with the local low from...
Late March, WHEAT prices made a 4 months low at 592.80 cents per bushels. However, wheat prices have started to rise, helped in particular by the increase...
European equity indices trade a touch higher on Wednesday DE30 tests support at 15,180 pts Hugo Boss jumps after Times rumours on...
USDCAD brokke above a mid-term downward trendline yesterday in the afternoon. The pair continued to move higher until upward move was halted at the resistance...
European markets seen opening higher BoC may scale back bond purchases DOE oil inventories report at 3:30 pm BST European...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.68%, Dow Jones declined 0.75%, Nasdaq slipped 0.92% and Russell 2000 plunged...
European bourses posted biggest one-day drop since January US stocks slip for second day Dollar rebounds after touching seven-week lows European...
After the weekend, we can observe significantly worse moods in the stock market. While yesterday's sell-off was small, today’s decline is getting...