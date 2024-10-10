Kansas City stock soars 17% on new merger offer
Kansas City Southern (KSU.US) stock soared 17% after the Wall Street Journal reported that Canadian National Railway (CNI.US) plans to make a $30 billion...
Market news
Today’s US inflation report was good, but not good enough to dispel fears that US inflation could reignite in the coming months. The headline rate moderated to 2.4% in September, down from 2.5%, but the core rate rose to 3.3% from 3.2% in August. The largest upside contributors to inflation included...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
US stocks rose to fresh record highs on Wednesday, which has boosted overall market sentiment on Thursday. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial index both closed at records on Wednesday. The driver of the gains include optimism ahead of earnings season. Average earnings growth for the S&P...
Yesterday's session brought a slight decline in the DAX (DE30) index, but on Tuesday the sell-off is gaining strength. During today's session,...
Contrary to yesterday, today one can observe a pullback in the GBPUSD. The currency pair hit a key resistance zone at $ 1.40, where sellers appeared. Looking...
US stocks under pressure ahead of Big Tech earnings IBM (IBM.US) posted highest revenue growth since 2018 US indices launched today’s session...
Sugar prices continue their upward movement after a slight one-day sale-off. Nevertheless, a potential bearish engulfing pattern appeared yesterday. Today,...
Nvidia Corporation (NVDA.US), a multinational company specializing in the development of graphics processing units (graphics cards) and integrated circuit...
Oil Oil gains amid US dollar weakening Potential for fuel demand recovery in the United States Global mobility data remains key...
European markets trade lower DE30 drops below 100-hour moving average and continues sell-off BMW reported preliminary Q1 results Most...
Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 pulled back from record highs yesterday. Russell 2000 (US2000) was a top laggard on Wall Street yesterday, dropping...
European markets seen opening higher GBPUSD dropped slightly after UK labour market data Netflix, Johnson & Johnson and Travelers...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.53%, Nasdaq moved almost 1% lower, Dow Jones dipped 0.36% and Russell 2000...
European equities near records Bitcoin sell-off US stocks pull back from record levels European indices finished today's session little...
US indices fell from record levels at the start of the week as the weakness in the technology sector weighed on the broader market. Companies with a strong...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock came under pressure today due to two primary factors. First is the death of two men in one of the company’s vehicles...
GameStop (GME.US) stock surged more than 8.0% after the video game retailer announced that Chief Executive Officer George Sherman will resign on July 31,...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the NZDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:0.7183 Target:0.7450 Stop:...
Goldman Sachs issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Today's session is again highlighted by the weakness of the US dollar against the rest of the major currencies.. While 10-year yields are falling,...
US indexes slip from record highs Coca-Cola (KO.US) posted upbeat quarterly figures CPSC agency warns on safety of Peloton (PTON.US) treadmills US...
