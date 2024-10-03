CurveDAO loses 26% amid Egorov positions liquidation risk and UwU hack 📉
CurveDAO (CRV) crashed today almost 40% but now token loses 26%, after slightly rebound. Cryptocurrency market cap is now $318 million. According...
Market news
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
Final CPI from Spain (May) came in 3.6% in line with expectations and previous reading (0.3% MoM) Final HICP came in 3.8%, also in line with expectations...
Swiss PPI (May) YoY came in -1.8% vs -.1.8% in April (MoM reading came in -0.3% vs 0.6% previously)
Despite Federal Reserve more cautious inflation outlook and higher inflation projections, Wall Street reached new all-time highs as investors still...
FOMC left interest rates unchanged in the 5.25-5.50% range, in-line with market expectations. Statement repeated that central bank needs to have greater...
Fed left interest rates unchanged in the 5.25-5.50% range, in-line with market expectations. Statement repeated that FOMC needs greater confidence in inflation...
Fed kept interest rates unchanged in 5.25-5.50% range, as expected. Statement repeated that central bank needs to have greater confidence in inflation...
Fed's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announced its monetary policy decision today at 7:00 pm BST. In-line with market expectations, interest...
Start of the session on Wall Street turned out to be very successful. Lower CPI data from the US drove stock markets and cryptocurrencies higher, due to...
Oil has been trading higher in the morning and early afternoon, gaining as much as 1.5% at one point. However, situation took a U-turn following release...
The big day of the week is here. While investors were already offered US CPI report for May earlier today, there is one more big event scheduled - FOMC...
Grain market traders are waiting today for estimates of global supply and demand for agricultural commodities, the US USDA's WASDE report. The report...
US Department of Energy (DOE) issued an official weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show a moderate drop...
Although today's CPI inflation reading does not change the likelihood of a change to the level of rates at Fed meeting today, it likely alters the...
Wall Street opens higher after US CPI data US500 jumps above 5,400 pts Oracle at fresh all-time highs after earnings release Wall Street indices...
US price growth eased last month, with headline price flatlining MoM and monthly core prices rising by 0.2%, below the 0.3% expected. The annual rates...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Inflation Data for May: CPI: actual 0.0% MoM; forecast 0.1% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM; CPI, n.s.a:...
Oracle is trading +8.40% higher at US$130.40 per share in trading ahead of the opening of the US cash session following the release of Q4 and full year...
DAX with gains ahead of US inflation data Oracle's strong results may give positive sentiment to SAP Evotec achieves new milestone...