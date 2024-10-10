GBPUSD formed double bottom pattern
One may observe dollar weakness during today's session, with the British pound benefiting the most (supported by the vaccine situation in the country)....
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Today’s US inflation report was good, but not good enough to dispel fears that US inflation could reignite in the coming months. The headline rate moderated to 2.4% in September, down from 2.5%, but the core rate rose to 3.3% from 3.2% in August. The largest upside contributors to inflation included...
More
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
More
US stocks rose to fresh record highs on Wednesday, which has boosted overall market sentiment on Thursday. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial index both closed at records on Wednesday. The driver of the gains include optimism ahead of earnings season. Average earnings growth for the S&P...
More
One may observe dollar weakness during today's session, with the British pound benefiting the most (supported by the vaccine situation in the country)....
US Treasury Department may reportedly accuse several financial institutions for money laundering using cryptocurrencies Power outage in China may...
First week of the US earnings season for Q1 2021 is already behind us and now investors are readying for the second week of marathon. Unlike in the previous...
European markets turn lower after higher opening DE30 turns negative on the day BMW wants 25% of its sales in China to be EVs by...
EURUSD has delivered a strong upward move at the beginning of Monday's European trading hours and has broken above the 1.20 handle for the first time...
Gold enjoyed a strong upward move last week but has run into a resistance at 38.2% retracement of the latest downward impulse on Friday. Precious metal...
European markets seen opening higher Earnings from Coca-Cola, IBM and United Airlines Tensions between Russia and Ukraine mount Stock...
Stocks in Asia are trading higher at the beginning of a new week. S&P/ASX 200 gained around 0.2%, Kospi moved 0.3% higher and indices from China...
In this webinar we will discuss: Margin Debt signal that was always right US bond rally as a catalyst for new stocks record Coinbase mixed IPO Calendar...
European equities gain for 7th week Dow and S&P 500 hit another record highs Turkey bans crypto payments European indices ended their seventh...
Alcoa (AA.US) stock rose nearly 8.0% after the aluminum producer announced first-quarter results that topped analyst predictions. Alcoa reported a $0.79...
US Consumer Sentiment rises to 1-year high Inflation expectations jumped to 9-year high The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment for...
Moods on the global markets improved this week after US retail sales data for March showed a massive pick-up in spending. German and US indices moved to...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment rose from 84.9 pts in March to 86.5. pts in April against expected 88.9 pts. Consumer Expectations...
Major US indices hit new records US Housing Starts Highest since 2006 Morgan Stanley (MS.US) stock rose slightly on upbeat earnings US...
Gold enjoyed a strong upward move yesterday as bond yields dropped. Gains on the gold market accelerated following release of the US CPI data on April...
The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) will ban the use of crypto assets in payments from April 30 , according to the Official Gazette early...
European markets trade higher DE30 reaches fresh all-time high Preliminary earnings reports from Daimler, HeidelbergCement and HelloFresh European...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 11 October 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 10 October 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 10 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 10 October 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 7 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 17 October 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 10 October 2026
|_ga
|cc 10 October 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 8 April 2025
|__hssrc
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 4 November 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 22 September 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 10 October 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 11 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 4 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 8 January 2025
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 10 October 2026
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 4 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 8 April 2025
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 8 April 2025
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 10 October 2026
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 10 October 2025
|lidc
|cc 11 October 2024
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 8 April 2025
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator