🚀 DE30 reaches new record highs
DE30 has been trading in a narrow, less than 150-points trading range since the beginning of the previous week. However, thanks to upbeat US data yesterday,...
Market news
Today’s US inflation report was good, but not good enough to dispel fears that US inflation could reignite in the coming months. The headline rate moderated to 2.4% in September, down from 2.5%, but the core rate rose to 3.3% from 3.2% in August. The largest upside contributors to inflation included...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
US stocks rose to fresh record highs on Wednesday, which has boosted overall market sentiment on Thursday. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial index both closed at records on Wednesday. The driver of the gains include optimism ahead of earnings season. Average earnings growth for the S&P...
Gold has delivered a strong upward move yesterday and has managed to break out of a trading range. Precious metal gained over 1.5% and pushed above the...
European markets seen opening higher UoM consumer sentiment expected to improve in April Earnings reports from Morgan Stanley and...
US indices finished yesterday's session at record highs. S&P 500 gained 1.11%, Dow Jones added 0.90%, Nasdaq jumped 1.31% and Russell 2000...
Upbeat US retails sales and jobless claims US 10-year bond yield fell to 4-week low Gold at 7-week high European indices finished today's...
Virgin Galactic (SPCE.US) stock plunges more than 13% erasing its 2021 gains after a filing showed founder Richard Branson sold more than $150 million...
US retail sales soared to 9.8% MoM US initial jobless claims dropped to pandemic lows Retail sales in the US jumped 9.8% mom in March of 2021,...
Silver price jumped more than 2% to its highest in over a month, as the dollar hovered around a four-week low and US Treasury yields remained below last...
US retail sales skyrocketed in March Jobless claims fell to over 1-year low The strong start to earnings season from Wall Street banks continues Citigroup...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.576 million in the week ended April 10th, compared to 0.744 million rise reported...
Coinbase (COIN.US), the largest US cryptocurrency exchange, debuted on the Nasdaq exchange on Wednesday. Reference price has been set at $250 but strong...
The German benchmark is testing an important resistance. Will the breakout succeed this time? D1 chart The DE30 gains 0.45% on Thursday, avoiding...
The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the effective lower bound of 19.00 %, as widely expected at the...
During yesterday's session we could observe clear increases in the AUDCAD currency pair. Buyers led to the breakout of the neckline of the inverted...
Russian assets are taking a hit today following reports saying that the United States is readying sanctions on the country for election interference and...
European stock markets trade higher on Thursday DE30 tests 61.8% retracement at 15,270 pts Deutsche Wohnen jumps on Constitutional...
Precious metals trade higher today, benefiting from the US dollar weakness. Palladium is the outperformer within the group, gaining 1.5% so far. Sentiment...
European indices seen opening flat or slightly higher US retail sales data at 1:30 pm BST CBRT expected to hold rates unchanged Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 dropped 0.41%, Dow Jones added 0.16%, Nasdaq declined 0.99% and Russell 2000 gained...
