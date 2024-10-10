Daily summary: Dow hits new record as big banks earnings top expectations
Upbeat earnings reports from major US banks Coinbase (COIN.US) soars in market debut US crude oil stocks fall more than forecast Most...
Today’s US inflation report was good, but not good enough to dispel fears that US inflation could reignite in the coming months. The headline rate moderated to 2.4% in September, down from 2.5%, but the core rate rose to 3.3% from 3.2% in August. The largest upside contributors to inflation included...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
US stocks rose to fresh record highs on Wednesday, which has boosted overall market sentiment on Thursday. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial index both closed at records on Wednesday. The driver of the gains include optimism ahead of earnings season. Average earnings growth for the S&P...
Coinbase (COIN.US), one of the major cryptocurrency exchanges, went public on Wall Street today. The company was founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and...
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY.US) stock plunged more than 9.0% after the company reported mixed quarterly figures. During the Q4 period the retailer...
BofA issued a recommendation for the CHFJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry: ...
Credit Suisse issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 5.890 million barrels in the week ended April 9th, following a 3.522 million decrease in the previous week...
Just before the start of the US session, the gold price fell sharply and broke below the support around the $ 1740.8. As can be seen in the chart below,...
US indices muted at the start of Q1 earnings season Goldman Sachs (GS.US) shares rose 2% on upbeat earnings report JetBlue Airways (JBLU.US)...
After the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury bill fell, sending the dollar lower, SILVER and GOLD rose following two sessions of decline. A weaker...
US100 Let’s start today’s analysis with the US tech index - Nasdaq (US100). Looking at the H4 interval, we can see that the price surged...
Goldman Sachs (GS.US) stock rose nearly 2% in premarket after one of the largest US banks posted upbeat first-quarter earnings. Goldman earned $18.60 per...
European markets trade slightly higher DE30 attempts to break back above 15,249 pts Covestro and SAP released preliminary Q1 earnings European...
Massive acceleration in the US CPI inflation showed by data release yesterday was not enough to dent stock investors' moods. Indices extended gains...
The New Zealand dollar is the best performing major currency today. Reserve Bank of New Zealand decided to keep interest rates unchanged at today's...
European markets are expected to open higher JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo report Q1 earnings Speeches from Fed Chair Powell,...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 gained 0.29%, Nasdaq added 1.05%, Dow Jones dropped 0.20% and Russell 2000 declined...
European stocks flat on mixed economic data Stronger than expected inflation rate for the US FDA pauses Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine European...
The news that the Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.US) vaccine would be paused appeared to be beneficial for Moderna (MRNA.US) which shares gained more than...
After the US inflation data one could observe a strengthening of the dollar and about 20 pips decline of the EURUSD pair. However a moment later...
