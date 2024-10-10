MACRO: US inflation rate highest since 2018
Another upside inflation surprise A surge in gasoline prices accounted for about half the gain The annual inflation rate in the US surged to...
Today’s US inflation report was good, but not good enough to dispel fears that US inflation could reignite in the coming months. The headline rate moderated to 2.4% in September, down from 2.5%, but the core rate rose to 3.3% from 3.2% in August. The largest upside contributors to inflation included...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
US stocks rose to fresh record highs on Wednesday, which has boosted overall market sentiment on Thursday. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial index both closed at records on Wednesday. The driver of the gains include optimism ahead of earnings season. Average earnings growth for the S&P...
Bond yields are clearly falling, despite inflation reading slightly above expectations, although at a very high level of 2.6% YoY. Of course, the Fed is...
AMD leads the gaming market and enters the business sector For a few years now, AMD has established itself as the leader in the microprocessor sector,...
US inflation rate above forecasts FDA recommends pausing JNJ (JNJ.US) vaccine distribution US indices launched today's session in mixed moods...
Annual inflation rate in the US rose to 2.6 in March from 1.7% in the previous month and above market expectations of 2.5%. The rate remains above...
Oil: Saudi Arabia intends to deliver crude oil almost as expected by APAC refiners in May This means a slow reversal of additional cuts from limited...
The US dollar is trading higher against most of the other major currencies in the early Tuesday afternoon. Investors are waiting for a key macro release...
Indices from Europe and US equity futures dipped shortly after 12:00 pm BST today, following a downbeat New York Times report on Johnson & Johnson...
European indices trade higher DAX tests upper limit of triangle pattern Volkswagen reach deal with IG Metall trade union European...
Release of the US CPI data for March at 1:30 pm BST is a key event of the day. Reading is expected to show headline price growth accelerating from 1.7%...
European markets seen opening higher US CPI data for March at 1:30 pm BST Number of Fed members set to speak in the afternoon European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. Dow Jones dropped 0.16%, Nasdaq declined 0.36% and Russell 2000 moved 0.43% lower. S&P 500...
European stocks close slightly below flat line US indices struggle for traction European indices finished today's session slightly lower...
Alibaba (BABA.US) – ADR rose more than 6% after Chinese anti-trust regulators fined the e-commerce giant with a $2.8 billion fine for abusing...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the NZDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:0.7030 Target:0.7200 Stop:...
More than a third of the month is behind us. At the same time, it is the second quarter of 2021 amid the 3rd wave of the coronavirus. For some countries,...
Nomura issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. Company recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.3745 Target:1.4400 Stop:...
MUFG issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry: limit...
Today's session started with a relative weakness of the US dollar (USD), however, the USD is trying to recover against fx major, and even GOLD is under...
