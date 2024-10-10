Potential head and shoulders on Gold
One could observe the slowdown of the upward move on the gold market last week. Looking at the actual technical situation on the M30 interval, a potential...
Market news
Today’s US inflation report was good, but not good enough to dispel fears that US inflation could reignite in the coming months. The headline rate moderated to 2.4% in September, down from 2.5%, but the core rate rose to 3.3% from 3.2% in August. The largest upside contributors to inflation included...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
US stocks rose to fresh record highs on Wednesday, which has boosted overall market sentiment on Thursday. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial index both closed at records on Wednesday. The driver of the gains include optimism ahead of earnings season. Average earnings growth for the S&P...
Powell tells CBS America is going back to work Microsoft in talks to acquire Nuance Communications (NUAN.US) US indices launched today's...
Bitcoin finally breaks above $60k as Coinbase goes public The total cryptocurrency market capitalization surpassed $2 trillion Stellar was added...
Wall Street earnings season begins this week! As usual, the beginning of the earnings marathon is marked with reports from major US banks and other financial...
European stock markets trade mostly lower DE30 attempts to break above the trading range Deutsche Post boosted full-year forecast...
Industrial metals trade under pressure today - COPPER drops 1.4%, NICKEL declines 3% while ZINC is trading over 4% lower. The move comes after comments...
European stock markets seen opening lower US earnings season begins this week Stock markets in Europe are expected to launch new...
Stocks in Asia are trading lower at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei drops 0.6%, S&P/ASX 200 trades 0.3% lower and indices from China decline....
In this webinar we will discuss: How to look at great NFP, ISM reports Why US500 soared above 4100 Why USD declined despite solid numbers What’s...
US producer prices rise more than forecast China's producer prices highest since 2018 European stocks book 6th week of gains The final...
Harley-Davidson (HOG.US) shares jumped more than 4% after analysts from Northcoast upgraded the motorcycle manufacturer from Neutral to Buy with a price...
US earnings season for Q1 2021 begins next week and corporate reports tend to be important drivers for equities. Have vaccines and new stimulus checks...
US producer prices rise more than forecast China's producer prices highest Since 2018 Today, investors eagerly awaited US producer price...
PPI inflation above forecasts Dow Jones and S&P 500 hit new records Levi Strauss (LEVI.US) stock rose more than 5% on upbeat quarterly figures US...
Producer prices for final demand, s went up 1.0 % from 0.5% in the previous month. Year-on-year producer prices in the US rose 4.2 % from a year...
The inflation reading in China was very surprising. PPI producer inflation increased by 4.4% YoY against the expectation of 3.5% YoY. In the previous month,...
There is a saying that there are 2 major market forces: greed and fear. Margin Debt data illustrates this very well and it could be sending a major signal...
European markets struggle to find direction DE30 hovers near 15,200 pts mark TUI plans to raise €350-400 million via convertible...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
