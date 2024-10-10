Chart of the day - WHEAT (09.04.2021)
Grains may enjoy elevated volatility at 5:00 pm BST today as the WASDE report will be released. Report is expected to show lower ending stocks for cotton,...
Market news
Today’s US inflation report was good, but not good enough to dispel fears that US inflation could reignite in the coming months. The headline rate moderated to 2.4% in September, down from 2.5%, but the core rate rose to 3.3% from 3.2% in August. The largest upside contributors to inflation included...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
US stocks rose to fresh record highs on Wednesday, which has boosted overall market sentiment on Thursday. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial index both closed at records on Wednesday. The driver of the gains include optimism ahead of earnings season. Average earnings growth for the S&P...
European stock markets expected to open flat Canadian labour market data at 1:30 pm BST WASDE report may provide volatility on grains...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 added 0.42%, Dow Jones gained 0.17%, Nasdaq moved 1.03% higher and Russell 2000 gained...
S&P 500 hits all-time high US jobless claims rose again last week Gold climbs to the highest since March 1 European indices finished today's...
Constellation Brands (STZ.US) stock fell more than 4% despite the fact that the maker of Corona beer posted upbeat fourth quarter figures thanks in part...
Corn and soybeans hit multi-year lows last April, among fears regarding lower demand for commodities during the pandemic. Since then, prices have increased...
US Jobless Claims disappoint again Over 18 million Americans is still receiving unemployment checks A total of 744,000 Americans filed for unemployment...
Gold has been gaining significantly since the end of March, which is related to the decline in US bond yields. The price has already rebounded by nearly...
Weak initial jobless claims report S&P 500 hits another all-time Box (BOX.US) announced strategic partnership with KKR US indices launched...
The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits was 0.744 million in the week ended April 3rd, compared to 0.719 million rise reported in...
Twitter (TWTR.US) has been drawing less attention since Donald Trump was banned from the social media platform. Nevertheless, the company's business...
Minutes from the ECB March meeting have just been released. Below we present key takeaways: Policymakers noticed that rise in bond yields occurred...
SEB issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.1867 Target:1.1500 Stop:...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 pulls back from daily highs BMW with 33.5% increase in Q1 2021 sales European markets...
Russell 2000 (US2000) was a top laggard among major US indices yesterday. Small-cap index dropped 1.60% while other Wall Street benchmarks finished little...
European stock markets expected to open higher ECB to release minutes from latest meeting Powell to take part in panel discussion...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 gained 0.15%, Dow Jones added 0.05%, Nasdaq finished 0.07% lower, a Russell 2000 dropped...
Europe's drug regulator found a possible link between AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and rare blood clotting issues Fed maintains dovish stance US...
FOMC minutes do not bring much volatility. Looking at the details of the talks, words such as "hike", "tapering" or "normalization"...