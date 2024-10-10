📉US500 slightly lower ahead of FED minutes⏰
Today's Minutes release from the last Fed meeting shouldn't be a surprise. The Fed made it clear that there is no need to worry about inflation,...
Market news
Today’s US inflation report was good, but not good enough to dispel fears that US inflation could reignite in the coming months. The headline rate moderated to 2.4% in September, down from 2.5%, but the core rate rose to 3.3% from 3.2% in August. The largest upside contributors to inflation included...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
US stocks rose to fresh record highs on Wednesday, which has boosted overall market sentiment on Thursday. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial index both closed at records on Wednesday. The driver of the gains include optimism ahead of earnings season. Average earnings growth for the S&P...
BlackBerry Limited (BB.US) announced that Volvo Group, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of heavy-duty trucks, buses and construction equipment,...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 3.52 million barrels in the week ended April 2nd, following an 0.876 million decrease in the previous week...
US stocks struggle for direction ahead of Fed minutes TUS economy recorded its highest trade deficit in history Beyond Meat (BYND.US) opens first...
SILVER Let’s start today’s analysis with the silver market. Looking at the H4 interval, we can see that the ongoing upward correction has...
Recent NFP report showed the US economy added the most jobs since August 2020 and the unemployment rate fell to 6% therefore investors continue to expect...
European markets trade mixed ahead of FOMC minutes DE30 drops below short-term trendline Daimler's Mercedes-Benz Q1 sales jumped...
Shares of Electricite de France (EDF.FR), the French utility company, trade 7% higher today after surging as much as 10% at one point. Move was triggered...
FOMC Minutes release is the main event of the day. Document will be published in the evening at 7:00 pm BST. Investors will look for hints on whether discussion...
European markets seen opening flat or slightly higher FOMC minutes to be released in the evening Biden will speak on infrastructure...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.10%, Dow Jones slipped 0.29%, Nasdaq finished 0.05% lower and Russell 2000...
IMF boosts global growth forecast Dax reached new record high Some Democrat senators oppose corporate tax hike European indices finished today's...
Crude oil is gaining about 2% today, although at one point it jumped almost 3%. EIA today released positive data regarding oil demand: 2021 world...
Paychex (PAYX.US) stock plunged more than 5%, despite the company reporting fiscal third-quarter profit that topped expectations. The human resources services...
BP (BP.US) ADR rose more than 3% today after the oil giant announced Tuesday that will most likely reach its $35 billion debt-reduction target in...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
TD BANK issued a recommendation for the NZDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Some Democrat senators do not support raising corporate tax rate to 28% IMF revises up global GDP forecast Illumina (ILMN.US) stock rose 10% on...
The Cupertino company has shown an impressive performance during 2020 and this has been visible in that the evolution of its sales has not shown negative...
