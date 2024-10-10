Q1 winners and losers
US equity markets surged higher in Q1 2021, despite high levels of volatility amid rising bond yields and the implosion of Archegos Capital Management....
Market news
Today’s US inflation report was good, but not good enough to dispel fears that US inflation could reignite in the coming months. The headline rate moderated to 2.4% in September, down from 2.5%, but the core rate rose to 3.3% from 3.2% in August. The largest upside contributors to inflation included...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
US stocks rose to fresh record highs on Wednesday, which has boosted overall market sentiment on Thursday. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial index both closed at records on Wednesday. The driver of the gains include optimism ahead of earnings season. Average earnings growth for the S&P...
The US economy unexpectedly added 916k jobs in March, compared to 379k increase in February and well above market expectations of 630k. It is the highest...
Trading on the global financial markets is a bit muted today as Good Friday holiday is being observed in most European countries and the United States....
Cash sessions in Europe and the United States will not be held today as Good Friday holiday is observed on both sides of the Atlantic. Trading on the US...
US futures trade higher, European stock markets shut for holiday US economy seen adding 630k jobs in March US futures are trading...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 gained 1.18% and closed above 4,000 pts for the first time in history. Nasdaq gained...
Dax hits new record high S&P 500 tops 4,000 US Manufacturing surges most since 1983 European indices finished today's session higher...
The US500 breaks above the 4,000 pts level and thus reaches another milestone. This is probably related to the start of the new quarter, strong ISM Manufacturing...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI surged to 64.7 in March from 60.8 in the previous month, beating analysts' expectations of 61.3. It is the highest reading...
Micron (MU.US) stock surged more than 6% after the company posted upbeat quarterly figures. The chip maker forecast earned 98 cents per share, while analysts...
The latest news from the OPEC + meeting says that an agreement has been reached on a moderate increase in production over the next 3 months. Interestingly,...
OPEC + members are debating today about the level of oil production next month. Let us recall that in April, Saudi Arabia extended its voluntary production...
The Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Manufacturing PMI in March rose to 64.7 from 60.8 in the previous month. Today’s reading came in ...
Biden announces huge infrastructure plan S&P 500 above 4000 pts Weekly jobless claims higher than expected CarMax (KMX.US) stock fell 3.5...
Market expectations point to a very strong NFP report for March 9.5 million jobs are still lacking compared to the pre-pandemic situation Vaccinations...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.719 million in the week ended March 27th, compared to 0.684 million rise reported in the...
Issues related to Archegos Capital, US investment fund, have made markets nervous at the end of the previous week and at the beginning of this week. While...
The DE30 is unable to hold the gains seen in intraday trading today. D1 The DE30 is taking a breather (potential hammer candle) after a five-day...
Stock markets in Europe trade higher DE30 broke above 15,100 pts for the first time Henkel expects organic sales growth of around...
