AUDUSD drops to fresh 2021 lows ❗
AUDUSD has launched today's trading with a strong downward move and the pair has dropped to the lowest levels of 2021. While a slight pick-up can be...
Market news
Today’s US inflation report was good, but not good enough to dispel fears that US inflation could reignite in the coming months. The headline rate moderated to 2.4% in September, down from 2.5%, but the core rate rose to 3.3% from 3.2% in August. The largest upside contributors to inflation included...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
US stocks rose to fresh record highs on Wednesday, which has boosted overall market sentiment on Thursday. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial index both closed at records on Wednesday. The driver of the gains include optimism ahead of earnings season. Average earnings growth for the S&P...
AUDUSD has launched today's trading with a strong downward move and the pair has dropped to the lowest levels of 2021. While a slight pick-up can be...
Oil is trading higher today with Brent breaking back above $63 handle and WTI recovering above the $60 mark. Crude is in the spotlight today as OPEC+ group...
European markets expected to open higher Oil gains ahead OPEC+ meeting Manufacturing ISM and PMI revisions, jobless claims Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.36%, Nasdaq added 1.54% and Russell 2000 moved 1.13% higher. Dow Jones dropped...
Eurozone inflation rate at over 1-year high S&P 500 reached new record high President Biden unveils infrastructure plan Private payrolls...
Tilray (TLRY.US) stock jumped more than 4% after New York authorities passed a bill to approve the recreational use of marijuana by adults. Gov. Andrew...
Private payrolls rose by 517,000 in March, the fastest pace since September 2020, according to ADP Chicago Business Barometer strongest since July...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 0.88 million barrels in the week ended March 26th, following an 1.912 million increase in the previous...
Barclays issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
While in Europe today we can see mixed or even slightly worse moods, the session overseas starts with gains. At the start of the US session, the main US...
President Biden unveils infrastructure plan ADP report below expectations BlackBerry (BB.US) stock plunged 6% after quarterly results US...
France remains the leader of the luxury goods market. Previously supported by strong expansion, throughout Asia, the sector’s companies are still...
GOLD Let’s start today’s analysis with the gold market. Looking at the daily time frame, we can see that a recent upward correction stopped...
ADP report on change in US employment in March was released at 1:15 pm GMT. Data was expected to show an increase of 550k jobs following a 117k increase...
The market is getting ready for a strong reading of the ADP report, as expectations point to 550k employment growth for March against the previous increase...
News from the oil market has been quite negative recently: API report showed significant increase in inventories, technical meeting of OPEC indicates lower...
European stock markets trade mixed DE30 trades near all-time high Bayer plans to auction pest-control unit Stock markets...
White House has released a statement related to Biden's infrastructure plan. President Biden is expected to deliver a speech on the matter at 8:20...
Palladium took a hit on Monday when Nornickel announced that it will resume production at two mines in South Africa. However, price of the precious metal...
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
