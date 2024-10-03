💲US Dollar is weakening before CPI and Fed
CPI inflation for May should not bring many surprises and is unlikely to change the view from the Federal Reserve The labour market remains strong,...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
More
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
More
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
More
CPI inflation for May should not bring many surprises and is unlikely to change the view from the Federal Reserve The labour market remains strong,...
Today's session will bring more volatility among a range of assets correlated directly and indirectly with US monetary policy. At 12:30 PM GMT, investors...
European index contracts open higher CPI inflation reading from the US, the main driver of volatility in the afternoon part of the session Fed forecast...
UK GDP Estimate QoQ: 0% vs -0.05% exp. and 0.4% previously UK GDP 3M/3M: 0.7% vs 0.7% exp. and 0.6% previously UK GDP estimate YoY: 0.6% vs 0.6%...
U.S. indices closed yesterday's session mostly higher; the Nasdaq 100 gained 0.7%, while the S&P 500 gained nearly 0.3% and closed at a new...
Wall Street indexes consolidate at the highest levels in anticipation of tomorrow's CPI report and the FOMC decision. The US500 reduces...
The June 2024 Short-Term Energy Outlook by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) presents several forecasts for energy prices and production...
Strengthening dollar and yields are putting pressure on Bitcoin, ahead of tomorrow's US data: CPI inflation, the Fed decision and the Powell conference....
Wheat is rebounding today from levels of $606 per bushel to close to $630 after a record sell-off of more than 15%. In the absence of any significant news...
Apple gains 5.10%, breaking to new all-time highs above $200 per share. The main driver of the increase is the announcement of new products and progress...
Wall Street opens lower The dollar gains for the third consecutive session Bond yields are losing Investors await tomorrow's CPI data and...
01:30 PM BST, Canada - Building Permits for April: actual 20.5% MoM; forecast 4.9% MoM; previous -12.3% MoM; In April 2024,...
Shares of major global container ship operators like Hapag Lloyd (HLAG.DE), ZIM (ZIM.US), and Maersk (MAERSKA.DK) came under pressure today. The largest...
European stock market indices are trading under pressure for another day in a row. While indices managed to recover a bulk of initial post-elections slump...
Today, natural gas (NATGAS) contracts gained nearly 3% driven by a change in expected weather in the United States, with synoptics suggesting the likelihood...
Bitcoin is down over 3% today, marking its biggest drop since May 10. Today's decline may also be linked to yesterday's outflow of funds from ETFs,...
Oil Oil is already rebounding almost 3% this week and over 6% from the last week's local low. If Brent closes above $80.90 per barrel this week,...
DAX rebounds after yesterday's discounts Lagarde's speech at ECB set to keep interest rates on hold Siemens Energy plans to...
Sometimes there are data releases that the market does not know what to do with. This is the case with the latest UK labour market report. The unemployment...