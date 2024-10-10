📉Palladium plunged 6% ❗
Palladium price fell nealy 6% to an over 1-week low of $2510.0 per ounce during today's session, after Russian Nornickel, the world's largest palladium...
Market news
Today’s US inflation report was good, but not good enough to dispel fears that US inflation could reignite in the coming months. The headline rate moderated to 2.4% in September, down from 2.5%, but the core rate rose to 3.3% from 3.2% in August. The largest upside contributors to inflation included...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
US stocks rose to fresh record highs on Wednesday, which has boosted overall market sentiment on Thursday. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial index both closed at records on Wednesday. The driver of the gains include optimism ahead of earnings season. Average earnings growth for the S&P...
Bank stocks under pressure after Archegos debacle Suez Canal traffic resumes Goldman Sachs (GS.US) stock fell 3% after Archegos linked sell-off Wall...
Fidelity is seeking to create a bitcoin ETF Hermes Network launches zk-rollups on Ethereum mainnet Tesla is now accepting bitcoin as payment Cryptocurrency...
Archegos Capital is the US investment fund that has drawn attention on Friday and continues to do so today. The fund is said to be liquidating and the...
European markets trade mixed DE30 pulls back from fresh all-time high BASF plans to cut emissions by 25% by 2030 European...
Oil is trading lower today as global trade disruptions may be set to ease. Ever Given, a massive container ship that has been stuck in the Suez Canal,...
European markets seen opening flat Ship stuck in the Suez Canal refloated, oil pulls back US hedge fund liquidation is adding to...
Stocks in Asia are trading mixed at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei gains 0.5%, S&P/ASX 200 drops 0.3%, Kospi trades 0.2% lower and indices...
In this webinar we will discuss: How the Fed printed the fastest bull market ever What are the key risks for this market How Suez channel blockade...
European equities end higher across the board Fed will lift limits on bank dividends and share repurchases after June 30 Muted inflation data from...
The upcoming week on the markets will be slightly shorter as most of the developed world's stock exchanges will be shut for holiday on Friday. Nevertheless,...
Nio (NIO.US) announced that it is forced to temporarily halt electric vehicle production at its plant in Hefei, China, due to the worldwide shortage of...
A consumer sentiment reading for March from the University of Michigan jumped to the highest level in a year following the "third disbursement of...
Wheat price fell traded around $6.1 per bushel which is the lowest level since December 28th, as favourable weather across major producing regions including...
Fed to lift restrictions on banks’ dividend payments and share buybacks Mixed PCE figures GameStop (GME.US) stock continues to move higher US...
BofA issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment for the US was revised higher to 84.9 in March from a preliminary of 83.0 and compared with market...
It’s not a secret that Asia has generally contained the COVID pandemic far better than the Western World. This advantage might allow it to conduct...
