Chief Economist’s note: Is Asia opportunity or risk?
It’s not a secret that Asia has generally contained the COVID pandemic far better than the Western World. This advantage might allow it to conduct...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Today’s US inflation report was good, but not good enough to dispel fears that US inflation could reignite in the coming months. The headline rate moderated to 2.4% in September, down from 2.5%, but the core rate rose to 3.3% from 3.2% in August. The largest upside contributors to inflation included...
More
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
More
US stocks rose to fresh record highs on Wednesday, which has boosted overall market sentiment on Thursday. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial index both closed at records on Wednesday. The driver of the gains include optimism ahead of earnings season. Average earnings growth for the S&P...
More
It’s not a secret that Asia has generally contained the COVID pandemic far better than the Western World. This advantage might allow it to conduct...
European stocks trade higher DE30 reaches daily high at 14,790 pts Allianz bought Aviva's Polish unit Stock markets in...
Russian RTS index (RUS50) dropped more than 10% from a recent post-pandemic high at 1,558 pts amid plunge in oil prices. However, the index has found support...
European markets set to open higher Suez Canal remains blocked by stuck ship US personal spending and income for February Futures...
US indices managed to recover from losses and finish yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 gained 0.52%, Dow Jones added 0.62%, Nasdaq moved...
Quarter-end rebalancing US 10-Year Treasury yield rose after weak 7-year auction Better-than-expected weekly jobless claims European indices...
GameStop (GME.US) stock surged 43% during today's session as the video game retailer is trying to erase yesterday’s sharp losses caused...
US weekly jobless claims fall to 1-year low 19 million Americans is still receiving unemployment checks Latest data from the US labour market...
Global stock markets extended recent declines during today's session. The Nasdaq, which is currently the worst performer and experiences a third day...
BofA issued a recommendation for the NZDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry: limit...
US stocks under pressure as traders weigh new Powell comments US Weekly Jobless Claims lowest since March 2020 Nike (NKE.US) under pressure in China US...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.684 million in the week ended March 20th, compared to 0.770 million rise reported in the...
The DE30 is losing value on Thursday, testing the lower boundary of a consolidation pattern. D1 The DE30 falls to its lowest level since March 16...
Shortage of semiconductors is having a negative impact on the global economy. Situation looks especially grim in the automotive sector with numerous carmakers...
German index started today’s session lower. Nevertheless, the declines were quickly erased, similar to yesterday or Tuesday. The following hours,...
The US dollar appreciated against the euro in the morning, which could have been related to investors' uncertainty regarding the pandemic situation...
Stocks in Europe trade slightly lower DE30 tries to break back above 14,600 pts Deutsche Wohnen expects lower EBITDA in 2021 European...
US tech index Nasdaq-100 (US100) dropped 2% yesterday. Taking a look at the index from a technical point of view, we can see that price dropped to the...
European markets seen opening more or less flat Central bankers at BIS Innovation Summit 2021 SNB rate decision, US GDP report revision Futures...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 11 October 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 10 October 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 10 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 10 October 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 7 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 17 October 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 10 October 2026
|_ga
|cc 10 October 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 8 April 2025
|__hssrc
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 4 November 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 22 September 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 10 October 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 11 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 4 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 8 January 2025
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 10 October 2026
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 4 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 8 April 2025
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 8 April 2025
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 10 October 2026
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 10 October 2025
|lidc
|cc 11 October 2024
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 8 April 2025
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator