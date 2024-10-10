Morning wrap (25.03.2021)
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.55%, Nasdaq declined 2.01% and Russell 2000 moved 2.35% lower. Dow Jones...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Today’s US inflation report was good, but not good enough to dispel fears that US inflation could reignite in the coming months. The headline rate moderated to 2.4% in September, down from 2.5%, but the core rate rose to 3.3% from 3.2% in August. The largest upside contributors to inflation included...
More
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
More
US stocks rose to fresh record highs on Wednesday, which has boosted overall market sentiment on Thursday. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial index both closed at records on Wednesday. The driver of the gains include optimism ahead of earnings season. Average earnings growth for the S&P...
More
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.55%, Nasdaq declined 2.01% and Russell 2000 moved 2.35% lower. Dow Jones...
Strong PMIs from Europe Germany's reverses plans for Easter lockdown US crude oil stocks unexpectedly jump European indices erased...
Master Trading Psychology FREE webinar with performance coach Steve Ward Tune in to our free webinar on the 24th of March, and learn: What...
AMC (AMC.US) fell more than 5% during today's session as Disney (DIS.US) said it will release some movies, including blockbuster "Black Widow''...
US services sector growth at over 6-1/2-year high US factory growth remains robust Today's 'soft' Markit survey data from the...
When looking at USDCAD on the H1 interval from the technical point of view, one can see the last upward move is "held" by the lower limit of...
Credit Suisse issued a recommendation for the EURCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Crude inventories in the US rose by 1.91 million barrels in the week ended March 19th, following an 2.396 million increase in the previous week...
US stocks try to recover from yesterday's big losses US 10-Year Treasury Yield Falls for 3rd Day Intel (INTC.US) is planning a major manufacturing...
US Manufacturing PMI (flash) increased to 59.0 in March from 58.6 in February, slightly below analysts’ expectations of 59.3. The reading pointed...
OIL (D1 interval) Oil market has been trading in an upward move since the beginning of November 2020. However, price started to move lower after painting...
Yesterday most of the major currencies pairs dropped as the US dollar index (USDIDX) rose, taking advantage of its safe haven status. USDCAD...
European markets trade lower on Wednesday DE30 once again bounces off the 14,600 pts support Mercedes Benz to suspend production...
Oil is trading 2% higher today and attempts to recover from a massive sell-off that happened yesterday. Crude price is being supported by supply issues,...
Flash PMI release for March were key releases scheduled for today's European session. As always, readings from France and Germany were the most closely...
European markets expected to open lower Flash PMIs from Europe and the United States Second day of Powell testimony European...
In spite of a pause in recent yields surge, precious metals and EURUSD struggle to catch a breath. Sell-off on the bond market eased but it failed to translate...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.76%, Dow Jones declined 0.94% and Nasdaq finished 1.12% lower. Russell 2000...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 11 October 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 10 October 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 10 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 10 October 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 7 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 17 October 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 10 October 2026
|_ga
|cc 10 October 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 8 April 2025
|__hssrc
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 4 November 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 22 September 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 10 October 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 11 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 4 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 8 January 2025
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 10 October 2026
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 4 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 8 April 2025
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 8 April 2025
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 10 October 2026
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 10 October 2025
|lidc
|cc 11 October 2024
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 8 April 2025
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator