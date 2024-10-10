Daily summary: NZDUSD fell 2%, US stocks under pressure
Lockdowns in Europe weight on market sentiment Escalating EU-China tensions US dollar resumes rally European indices managed to partially erase...
Market news
Today’s US inflation report was good, but not good enough to dispel fears that US inflation could reignite in the coming months. The headline rate moderated to 2.4% in September, down from 2.5%, but the core rate rose to 3.3% from 3.2% in August. The largest upside contributors to inflation included...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
US stocks rose to fresh record highs on Wednesday, which has boosted overall market sentiment on Thursday. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial index both closed at records on Wednesday. The driver of the gains include optimism ahead of earnings season. Average earnings growth for the S&P...
Gamestop (GME.US) favorite stock of Robinhood traders, will report its fourth-quarter earnings after the closing bell today. Company is expected to report...
US new home sales at 9-month low Lower number of mortgage applications US new home sales fell 18.2% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 775...
TD BANK issued a recommendation for the GBPJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
TD BANK issued a recommendation for the EURJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Investors focus on Powell and Yellen's first joint hearing US health agency expressed concern regarding AstraZeneca vaccine ViacomCBS (VIAC.US)...
For all those who do not know Salesforce (CRM.US), it is an American company of software on demand, for the management of human capital and the clients...
The strong appreciation of the US dollar, which led to the drop of the EURUSD pair below 1.18 and the weakening of the Antipodes currencies, also leads...
Silver Silver has been outperforming gold recently, thanks to an earlier short squeeze as well as better outlook for the global industry On...
European markets trade lower DE30 once again bounced off 14,600 pts support Moody's affirmed Continental's rating at Baa2 European...
Congressional testimony of Fed Chair Powell and Treasury Secretary Yellen is a key event of the day. Testimony will begin at 4:00 pm GMT but text of the...
European markets seen opening lower Powell and Yellen to testify in Congress Numerous Fed members to speak throughout the afternoon Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.70%, Dow Jones added 0.32% and Nasdaq moved 1.23% higher. Russell 2000 dropped...
Germany will extend lockdown to 18th April Turkey's lira tumbles after dismissal of central bank head US Treasury yields retreated to 1.68% European...
Kansas City Southern (KSU.US) stock jumped 17% after the railroad operator agreed to be bought by Canadian Pacific Railway in a $25 billion deal that would...
Nordea issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
After the start of the US session, the Nasdaq index (US100) is the best performer and is trading above the psychological level of 13 000 pts. Pts. Tech...
Volkswagen common stock (VOW1.DE) is gaining around 12% today amid the positive market sentiment towards the company following the recent announcements...
Last week, we experienced periods of high levels of volatility, when the US dollar (usd) lost its strength in the middle of the week, just after Powell's...
