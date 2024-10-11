Volkswagen and Tesla shares rally
Volkswagen common stock (VOW1.DE) is gaining around 12% today amid the positive market sentiment towards the company following the recent announcements...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
More
Today’s US inflation report was good, but not good enough to dispel fears that US inflation could reignite in the coming months. The headline rate moderated to 2.4% in September, down from 2.5%, but the core rate rose to 3.3% from 3.2% in August. The largest upside contributors to inflation included...
More
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
More
Volkswagen common stock (VOW1.DE) is gaining around 12% today amid the positive market sentiment towards the company following the recent announcements...
Last week, we experienced periods of high levels of volatility, when the US dollar (usd) lost its strength in the middle of the week, just after Powell's...
Treasury Yields retreat to 1.68%, Nasdaq gains 0.8% AstraZeneca (AZN.US) vaccine was 79% effective against symptomatic Covid-19 according to recent...
Morgan Stanley offers Bitcoin to wealthy investors Number of Bitcoin whales is decreasing SEC’s lawyer reportedly implies that exchanges...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the NZDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
European markets trade mixed DE30 approaches 16,670 pts resistance SFC Energy jumps on Toyota Tsusho cooperation European...
Spanish IBEX35 (SPA35) trades almost 1.5% lower today and significantly underperforms other European benchmarks. Index is being dragged down by shares...
European markets seen opening flat or slightly lower 4 Fed members to deliver speeches Powell to speak on central bank innovation According...
Turkish lira dropped as much as 16% against the US dollar at the launch of a new week. USDTRY reached an overnight high at 8.41, not far off the recent...
Stocks in Asia traded mixed today. S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.66%, Kospi traded flat, Nikkei dropped 2.07% and indices from China moved higher DAX...
In this webinar we will discuss: Turkish lira crash Latest decisions from the FOMC and BoJ Indices: charts worth looking at Calendar events...
BOJ widens yield target band France imposed a 4-week lockdown in 16 areas of the country Fed announces no SLR exemption for banks European...
According to the latest result of the quantitative model developed by the NY Fed, GDP in the US for the first quarter is expected to amount to 6.3% compared...
Visa (V.US) stock plunged more 5.0% after The Wall Street Journal said that the US Justice Department is investigating whether business practices...
Fed ignored rising bond yields while the Bank of Japan decided to widen the target yield band by 5 basis points this week. However, these actions did not...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
FedEx (FDX.US) stock jumped more than 7% after the delivery company posted upbeat quarterly figures. Company earned $3.47 per share while analysts expected...
The EURUSD fell below 1.19 again and is trading at its lowest level since March 10. The pair are currently testing the 61.8 Fibonacci retracement of the...
German car manufacturer's common stock is losing more than 16% today. Looking at the common stocks (ticker VOW1.DE) one can see a price collapse, which...