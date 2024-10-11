US OPEN: Wall Street opens lower after Fed let SLR rule expire
Fed discontinues SLR exemption US 10-year Treasury yield jumped to 1.72% Nike (NKE.US) stock falls on mixed quarterly figures US indices launched...
Market news
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Today’s US inflation report was good, but not good enough to dispel fears that US inflation could reignite in the coming months. The headline rate moderated to 2.4% in September, down from 2.5%, but the core rate rose to 3.3% from 3.2% in August. The largest upside contributors to inflation included...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
US and European indices took a hit after the Fed announced that it will not seek an extension to Supplementary Leverage Ratio relief, that is set to expire...
European markets trade lower DE30 tests short-term swing level at 14,745 Volkswagen common shares drop 10% European markets...
Today’s BoJ decision highlights the first serious doubt about the idea of Abenomics. 8 years of this policy left Japan with exactly the same structural...
Bank of Japan has concluded a 3-month long policy review and announced results today. The Bank has decided to make changes to its ETF buying policy as...
European markets seen opening lower US-China talks continue Retail sales data from Poland and Canada European stock markets...
Powell's assurance that there is no need to be concerned about inflation had just a short-lived effect. Yields started to rise again, putting pressure...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.48%, Dow Jones finished 0.46% lower and Nasdaq slumped 3.02%. Russell 2000...
European equities higher despite rising yields The 10-year Treasury yield hit a 14-month high US jobless claims unexpectedly increase to a one-month...
AMC Entertainment (AMC.US) stock jumped more than 8% after the cinema chain announced that 98% of its U.S. theaters will be open beginning Friday. Company...
Philadelphia Federal Reserve index spiked to a nearly 50-year high The firms continued to report price pressures from purchased inputs The US...
The German index DAX reached new historical heights during today's session. In the meantime, we saw a slight pullback in bond yields, although of course...
Oil is trading under pressure today, tumbling the most in a day since November. WTI crude futures fell more than 4% and are trading below $62 per...
The DE30 broke out of its multi-day sideways range and could reach a new record high for the second day. Can the bulls push the price further up in the...
Treasury yields continue to soar Initial jobless claims rose unexpectedly, Philly Fed index highest since 1973 Dollar General (DG.US) earnings...
Volkswagen (VOW1.DE and VOW3.DE) is attracting a lot of attention this week, thanks to a gargantuan share price increase. While announcement of ambitious...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.770 million in the week ended March 13th, compared to 0.712 million rise reported...
The Bank of England decided to take a wait-and-see approach during its March monetary policy meeting and left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at...
