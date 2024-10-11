Economic calendar: FOMC decision day
European markets seen opening slightly lower FOMC decision and economic forecasts in the evening DOE report at 2:30 pm GMT DAX...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
More
Today’s US inflation report was good, but not good enough to dispel fears that US inflation could reignite in the coming months. The headline rate moderated to 2.4% in September, down from 2.5%, but the core rate rose to 3.3% from 3.2% in August. The largest upside contributors to inflation included...
More
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
More
European markets seen opening slightly lower FOMC decision and economic forecasts in the evening DOE report at 2:30 pm GMT DAX...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.16%, Dow Jones declined 0.39% and Russell 2000 plunged 1.72%. Nasdaq gained...
European equities rally, Dax ends near record high S&P 500 hits record, Dow falls US retail sales fell more than expected European...
Nikola Corp. (NKLA.US) stock fell nearly 7% after the electric truck manufacturer announced $ 100 million common stock offering in a filing with the Securities...
Two weeks ago, there was a sharp rise in milk prices in New Zealand. The GDT index increased by 15%, while milk powder prices jumped even more. During...
US retail sales recorded sharpest decline since April of 2020 The numbers for March and April are expected to surge After an exceptionally good...
Looking at the H4 chart, the EURUSD pair reacted to the supply zone related to moving averages. One can see that if the current H4 candle closes around...
Volkswagen AG (VOW3.DE) stock surged more than 8 % to a new six-year high during today's session after the automaker posted better than expected 4Q...
US retail sales data below forecasts US 10-year Treasury yield remains close to 1-year high AstraZeneca (AZN.US) stock moves higher despite vaccine...
Oil OPEC expects higher oil demand by the end of 2021. Global demand may reach 99 million barrels per day Given no major changes in OPEC's...
Precious metals are trading higher on Tuesday, thanks to the US dollar underperforming against its major peers. Palladium is the best performing precious...
US retail sales data for February was released at 12:30 pm GMT. Report turned out to be weaker than expected but it did not trigger any major...
By the end of 2020, cybersecurity company FireEye (FEYE.US) reached new highs of the last 6 years. However, investors were unable to sustain the rally...
European indices trade higher DE30 approaches short-term trendline RWE expects lower adjusted EBITDA in 2021 European stock...
GBPJPY has been trading in an uptrend recently. However, a downward move was launched last week and we can observe a local correction. In case declines...
European markets expect to open higher US retail sales data for February German ZEW seen at 73.9 in March Futures market...
US indices finished yesterday’s trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.65%, Dow Jones added 0.53% and Nasdaq jumped 1.05%. Russell 2000 gained...
US stocks take a breath ahead of Fed meeting Several EU countries suspended the use of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine President Biden plans...
Gap (GPS.US) stock rose more than 6.0% after Wells Fargo lifted its target on the stock to a Street high of $40, which is approximately 30% above Friday...