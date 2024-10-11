📉Europe stock markets pull back
At the end of the European session, moods in the stock market worsened due to the negative news regarding coronavirus vaccination. Authorities in Germany,...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
More
Today’s US inflation report was good, but not good enough to dispel fears that US inflation could reignite in the coming months. The headline rate moderated to 2.4% in September, down from 2.5%, but the core rate rose to 3.3% from 3.2% in August. The largest upside contributors to inflation included...
More
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
More
At the end of the European session, moods in the stock market worsened due to the negative news regarding coronavirus vaccination. Authorities in Germany,...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the AUDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Eli Lilly (LLY.US) stock plunged more than 8% after the drug maker announced its experimental treatment for Alzheimer’s called donanemab, modestly...
Dow Jones at new records highs Biden planning first major tax hike in almost 30 years AMC (AMC.US) to reopen LA cinemas US indices launched...
TD BANK issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:109.17 Target:107.00 Stop:...
Bitcoin price failed to stay above $60,000 India will propose a law banning cryptocurrencies Over $ 1 billion in crypto futures are liquidated Last...
The new week started with a positive mood in the global stock market, while the USD tries to recover the latest bearish movements against fx majo. Meanwhile,...
Russian equities are among the best performing stocks in Europe today. The RUS50 index gains almost 1.5% and leads gains across blue chips indices from...
European markets trade higher on Monday DE30 stays above short-term upward trendline Volkswagen will offer partial and early retirement...
Natural gas is one of the worst performing commodities today with price dropping over 2%. NATGAS broke below an upward trendline and trades at the lowest...
European markets seen opening flat Second-tier data from the United States and Canada Biden to deliver a speech at 5:45 pm GMT Futures...
Stocks in Asia traded mixed today. Nikkei added 0.2%, S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.1%, Kospi dropped 0.2% and indices from China traded over 1% lower DAX...
In this webinar we will discuss: How rising bond yields affect Gold and indices Why US inflation reading helped markets What to expect from the...
US 10-year yield reached new 1-year high President Biden signed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill Dow at new all-time high, Nasdaq under pressure European...
AT&T (T.US) stock jumped more than 3% after the company boosted its forecasts for global HBO Max and HBO subscribers to 120-150 million from the previous...
European Central Bank decided to speed-up purchases under its PEPP programme in an attempt to halt or slow increase in yields. Investors will hear from...
Yesterday, OPEC published its monthly report on the situation in the global crude oil market. The report shows significant changes in terms of demand -...
President Biden signed $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief law US 10-Year yield jumped to 1.61% Ulta Beauty (ULTA.US) stock fell 8% on weaker than expected...
MUFG issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...