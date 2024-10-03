Raspberry Pi IPO
Some good news for the UK , the stock market debut of Raspberry Pi has seen extremely strong demand, and the stock has popped at the open. It jumped as...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
More
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
More
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
More
Some good news for the UK , the stock market debut of Raspberry Pi has seen extremely strong demand, and the stock has popped at the open. It jumped as...
Precious metals are taking a hit today - gold drops 0.3%, silver and palladium plunge 2% and platinum declines 1.2%. The move is somewhat puzzling - there...
European indices set for higher open GBP drops after mixed jobs data Second-tier data from Canada, API oil report Number of ECB members scheduled...
UK jobs report for April, as well as monthly employment change data for May, was released today at 7:00 am BST. Report was expected to show a small drop...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading higher, after recovering losses from the beginning of the session. S&P 500 gained 0.26%, Dow...
Wall Street indices launched today's trading slightly lower, but has since recovered from declines. S&P 500 trades 0.2% higher, Nasdaq gains...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. Credit Agricole recommends taking a short position on USDJPY with following levels: Entry...
Nvidia (NVDA.US) is trading over 1% higher today, although the opening was slightly negative. A 10-to-1 stock split occurred on Nvidia shares after Friday's...
Brent (OIL) has been clearly gaining since the beginning of this week, continuing the rebound that occurred after the sell-off at the beginning of last...
Bitcoin opens the new nearly $70,000, but until now significant inflows into ETFs failed to push the price near the ATH. Bitcoin's 15-day average volatility...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURJPY currency pair. Credit Agricole recommends taking a short position on the pair with following...
Euro is the worst performing G10 currency today, with EURUSD dropping to the lowest level in a month. The main currency pair is down 0.3% today, dropping...
Wall Street indices open lower US100 tries to bounce off the 19,000 pts area KKR, CrowdStrike and GoDaddy to join S&P 500 index Perion Networks...
Better performance of far-right parties in European Election adds to market uncertainty. DAX loses after election results. Energy...
The results of European Parliament elections came as a surprise to many, especially the very good showing of far-right parties in France and Germany. While...
Japan's Nikkei 225 (JAP225) index gained almost 1.00% in the first part of the day today to around 39,000 points following the publication of Q1 2024...
09:30 AM GMT, Euro Zone - Sentix Investor Confidence for Jun: actual 0.3; forecast -1.5; previous -3.6; The sentix index...
Today, the macroeconomic calendar has no significant events planned that could impact global financial markets. However, in the coming days, we will see...
Central bank watch will intensify this week, as we get the Fed and the Bank of Japan announcing their latest policy decisions. After the ECB’s hawkish...