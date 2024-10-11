DE30 erases daily gains
European markets trade mixed on Thursday DE30 pulls back from fresh all-time high Hugo Boss reports Q4 net loss European...
Market news
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Today’s US inflation report was good, but not good enough to dispel fears that US inflation could reignite in the coming months. The headline rate moderated to 2.4% in September, down from 2.5%, but the core rate rose to 3.3% from 3.2% in August. The largest upside contributors to inflation included...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Precious metals continue recovery. Platinum halted declines last week and strong rebound can be spotted this week. Precious metal gained 2.25% yesterday...
Gold continues recovery move started after a failed attempt of breaking below a key support at $1,680. Precious metal is trading higher for the third day...
European markets expected to open higher ECB rate decision at 12:45 pm GMT, Lagarde presser at 1:30 pm GMT Biden to address the nation...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mostly higher. Dow Jones gained 1.46%, S&P 500 added 0.60%, Russell 2000 jumped 1.81% while Nasdaq...
US 10-year Treasury yield rose slightly after auction Dow Jones reached new ATH US inflation rate at 1-year high European indices finished...
Apple (AAPL.US) stock fell more than 1.0% after Nikkei news agency reported that the tech giant will reduce its planned production of the iPhone 12 mini...
US inflation rate highest since February 2020 Core CPI below expectations Annual inflation rate in the US increased to 1.7% last month from 1.4%...
Crude inventories in the US increased by 13.80 million barrels in the week ended March 5th, following an 21.563 million increase in the previous...
The Bank of Canada left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the effective lower bound of 0.25 %, as widely expected. The bank also maintained its...
US inflation at 1 year high US 10-year Treasury yield eases Pfizer (PFE.US) and BioNTech (BNTX.US) will provide 4 million additional vaccines to...
US100 Let’s start today’s analysis with the US tech index - Nasdaq-100 (US100). Looking at the H4 interval, one can see that right after...
Annual inflation rate in the US rose to 1.7%% in February from 1.4% in the previous month, in line with market expectations of 1.7%. US core...
After a new high around $71.35, OIL has been trading under pressure as of late. On a daily time frame, OIL painted a Dark-cloud cover (red box), a dual-candle...
GameStop (GME.US) stock jumped another 15% in premarket, setting the videogame retailer on track for its longest streak of daily gains in six months. The...
The ECB has been partly successful in talking down bond yields and managed to send DE30 to all time highs and EURUSD clearly lower. But markets have heard...
European markets add to yesterday's gains DE30 tests upper limit of the upward channel at 14,450 pts Adidas issued upbeat 2021...
Brent (OIL) launched this week above $70 handle, the highest level early-January 2020, amid tensions in the Middle East. Gains started to be erased and...
