GameStop stock soared 30% as retailer eyes digital shift
GameStop (GME.US) stock surged more than 30% after the video game retailer confirmed today that activist investor Ryan Cohen (Chewy co-founder) will be...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Today’s US inflation report was good, but not good enough to dispel fears that US inflation could reignite in the coming months. The headline rate moderated to 2.4% in September, down from 2.5%, but the core rate rose to 3.3% from 3.2% in August. The largest upside contributors to inflation included...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
The moods in the stock market clearly improved after the opening of the US session. When looking at the US Nasdaq (US100) from a technical point of view,...
JP Morgan issued a recommendation for the CADJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
JP Morgan issued a recommendation for the USDCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Senate passed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill Bullish comments from David Tepper, founder of Appaloosa Management GE (GE.US) planning $30 billion...
Since the beginning of today's session, we have been observing positive sentiment in the stock market, which can be explained by the fact that the...
The GBPUSD pair experienced a significant pullback in recent days. After this year's highs at USD 1.4240 were set on February 24, a downward correction...
The new week started with the strength of the US dollar against major currencies, while yields continue to rise and US indices are under pressure once...
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) issued a recommendation for the EURCAD currency pair. MUFG recommends taking a short pending position on the pair...
Goldman Sachs brings back Bitcoin trading desk AWS launches Amazon Managed Blockchain for Ethereum MicroStrategy stock plunged 50% since February Last...
Downward move on the gold market accelerated in February as US yields began to rise quickly. Gold price is dipping below $1,700 today as market rates continue...
European markets trade higher DE30 jumps above 14,060 pts resistance ThyssenKrupp CEO wants steel unit to be financially independent In...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURAUD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
US dollar is trading higher against most major peers at the beginning of a new week. USD is being supported by risk-off moods seen outside of Europe, especially...
European markets expected to open higher Saudi oil facilities targeted by Houthi German industrial production drops more than expected...
Stocks in Asia are trading lower at the beginning of a new week amid increase in risk aversion. Nikkei dropped almost 0.5%, Kospi moved 0.9% lower...
In this webinar we will discuss: Is Stagflation a serious risk Why do bond yields continue their ascend Can choppy bond markets hit stocks Are...
European indexes end lower after volatile session US stocks swing wildly between gains and losses NFP report tops expectations European bourses...
Nonfarm payrolls jumped to 379k jobs in February following an upwardly revised 166K rise in January and compared to analysts' expectations of 182K...
