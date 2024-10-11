Three markets to watch next week (05.03.2021)
Rising bond yields, especially in the United States, remain a key theme in the markets. Fed Chair Powell continued to ignore the issue this week and it...
Market news
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
More
Today’s US inflation report was good, but not good enough to dispel fears that US inflation could reignite in the coming months. The headline rate moderated to 2.4% in September, down from 2.5%, but the core rate rose to 3.3% from 3.2% in August. The largest upside contributors to inflation included...
More
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
More
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock fell nearly 10%, extending yesterday's losses due to rising interest rates and the ongoing correction in bitcoin. The rate on...
During the start of the session on Wall Street, one could observe a clear surge of optimism among investors. However, a few minutes later uncertainty surfaced...
NFP report better than expected 10-year US Treasury yield jumped to 1.62% Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH.US) stock plunged after launch of public stock...
The US economy unexpectedly added 379k jobs in February, compared to upwardly revised 166k increase in January and above market expectations of 182k. However,...
USD is gaining against most major peers on Friday, following a spike in Treasury yields. US index futures trade mixed with US500 gaining and US100 trading...
Credit Suisse issued a recommendation for the USDCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
European indices trade lower DE30 struggles near 200-hour moving average Germany will pay €2.4 billion compensation for nuclear...
Fed Chair Powell played down rising US yields during a speech yesterday. His action triggered a spike in US yields and has sent USD higher across the board....
Oil prices started to recover from early-week's declines on Wednesday and the upward move has accelerated significantly yesterday. OPEC+ meeting can...
European markets seen opening lower NFP report expected to show 182k jobs increase in February Speeches from BoE and Fed members European...
US indices slumped yesterday and finished lower for a third day in a row. S&P 500 declined 1.34%, Dow Jones dropped 1.11% and Nasdaq slumped...
US stocks turn lower on Powell remarks US 10-year Treasury yield jumps above 1.5% Gold hits 9-month low Oil rallies as OPEC+ decided to...
Exxon (XOM.US) stock jumped more than 4% after its CEO Darren Woods reiterated the company’s commitment to its dividend. “We’re going...
First-time filings for unemployment insurance in the week ended Feb. 27 rose to 745k from the previous week's revised figure of 736k, slightly below ...
OPEC's decision is quite extensive, but the market reaction is very positive. Most countries will keep production unchanged in April compared to March,...
Credit Suisse issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
US100 dropped down sharply today despite a positive opening on Wall Street. This is a further response to rising US yields. Today at 5:00 GMT, Fed Chair...
Investors await a speech from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell Weekly jobless claims rise less than expected Okta (OKTA.US) stock fell 10% on weak guidance...
