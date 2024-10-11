What to expect from the NFP report?
NFP report release on Friday, 1:30 pm GMT Market expects 185k increase in non-farm payrolls ADP showed unexpected drop,...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
More
Today’s US inflation report was good, but not good enough to dispel fears that US inflation could reignite in the coming months. The headline rate moderated to 2.4% in September, down from 2.5%, but the core rate rose to 3.3% from 3.2% in August. The largest upside contributors to inflation included...
More
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
More
NFP report release on Friday, 1:30 pm GMT Market expects 185k increase in non-farm payrolls ADP showed unexpected drop,...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.745 million in the week ended February 27th, compared to 0.730 million reported in the...
Zoom shares have rallied almost 400% in 2020 Company greatly benefited from coronavirus pandemic Solid fiscal Q4 2021 results (calendar...
Copper has been trading under pressure as of late. Industrial metal painted and head and shoulder pattern with neckline in the 9,000 area. The neckline...
European stock markets decline DE30 swings up and down after opening Beiersdorf will be removed from DAX index European indices...
US100 is in the midst of a downward correction. Taking a look at the D1 interval, we can see that the index has reached the first major support today,...
European markets expected to open lower Oil awaits OPEC+ meeting Powell's speech important for equities European stock...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.31%, Nasdaq slumped 2.7% and Dow Jones declined 0.39% Declines were...
UK Chancellor Sunak unveils more stimulus US 10-year Treasury yield rises again US crude inventories rise the most on record European indices...
Dollar Tree (DLTR.US) stock jumped nearly 5% despite the fact that the company posted mixed quarterly earnings. The discount retailer earned $2.13 per...
NZDUSD pair has been moving in an upward trend for some time. However, bullish momentum faded away recently. Looking at the H4 interval, the downward correction...
US Services Growth at 9-Month Low Price pressures jumped sharply The ISM Services PMI for the US fell to 55.3 in February from 58.7 in...
Looking at the silver chart, one can observe an interesting technical situation. During yesterday's session buyers managed to defend the support zone...
Crude inventories in the US rose 21.563 million barrels in the week ended February 26th, following an 1.285 million increase in the previous week and compared...
The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for the US fell to 55.3 in February from 58.7 in the previous month, below analysts’ expectations of 58.7. Prices...
The 10-year Treasury yield jumped to 1.47% ADP report below expectations Lyft (LYFT.US) recorded the highest level of ride volume since pandemic...
UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s presented his UK budget for 2021 and promises to do "whatever it takes", including extension of a huge...
ADP report on change in US employment in February was released at 1:15 pm GMT. Data was expected to show an increase of 177k jobs following an upwardly...
GOLD Let’s start today’s analysis with the gold market. Looking at the daily interval, we can see that the price of this commodity has been...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 11 October 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 10 October 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 10 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 10 October 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 7 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 17 October 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 10 October 2026
|_ga
|cc 10 October 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 8 April 2025
|__hssrc
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 4 November 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 22 September 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 10 October 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 11 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 4 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 8 January 2025
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 10 October 2026
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 4 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 8 April 2025
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 8 April 2025
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 10 October 2026
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 10 October 2025
|lidc
|cc 11 October 2024
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 8 April 2025
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator